Sir Michael Palin reveals heartbreaking death of his wife of 57 years

Sir Michael Palin has shared the heartbreaking news that his wife Helen Gibbons, who he'd been married to for 57 years, had passed away on Tuesday morning.

Helen had been living with chronic pain and kidney failure, and last year had moved from the family home into a respite care facility. The Monty Python star shared the sad news in a statement on his website, where he left a loving tribute for his beloved. He shared: "My dearest wife Helen died peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday morning. She had been suffering with chronic pain for several years, which was compounded a few years ago by a diagnosis of kidney failure.

"We first met on a summer holiday on the Suffolk coast when we were both sixteen and we married in our early twenties. Two and a half weeks ago we celebrated our 57th wedding anniversary. Her death is an indescribable loss for myself, our three children and four grandchildren."

Michael continued: "Helen was the bedrock of my life. Her quietly wise judgment informed all my decisions and her humour and practical good sense was at the heart of our life together. The family ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

Michael shared a touching image of his wife

Alongside the message, the 79-year-old shared a photo of the couple beaming together. The duo looked so in love with another with Helen gently resting her head on the shoulder of her long-time husband.

At the time that Helen was moved into care, Michael told the Telegraph: "I don't think you can cure it, but they will help her manage it. It's such a bore. She was so active and still is mentally. But the body is declining. We live life with our fingers crossed."

Michael and Helen got married in 1966 after a six-year relationship. They share three children, Tom, Will and Rachel, who have gone onto have children of their own in recent years.

