Jerry Springer laid to rest in private ceremony with friends and family

Jerry Springer, the iconic talk show host, was laid to rest in a private ceremony on Sunday in a Chicago suburb, according to his longtime publicist, Linda Shafran.

The funeral, held three days after his passing on April 27, was attended by a small group of friends and family.

TMZ reported that the burial service included traditional Jewish customs. A larger public tribute, focusing on Springer's life and legacy, is scheduled for May 16 in Cincinnati.

This event will be a free ticketed affair and will also be streamed online. Details about ticketing and the lineup of guests for the tribute are yet to be announced.

According to People, Jerry, 79, died from pancreatic cancer. Family friend and spokesman Jene Galvin said in a statement: "Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting, or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

“He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on."

The statement also noted that funeral services and a memorial gathering were being planned.

The family requested that in lieu of flowers, people should follow Jerry’s spirit and make a donation or commit an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization.

The TV host’s famous tagline was: "Take care of yourself, and each other."

While Jerry became a household name with the success of The Jerry Springer Show, which ran in syndication from 1991 to 2018, he was also remembered as a devoted family man.

Rabbi Sandford Kopnick of The Valley Temple in Cincinnati, where Jerry was a congregant, described him as "a kind and generous person," and "the most devoted husband and father and grandfather."

The Rabbi added: "There was much more to him than The Jerry Springer Show. He was very, very smart. He was a remarkable family man, and he was somebody who understood what it means to pay it forward. He always knew his good fortune. He never took it for granted."

Rabbi Kopnick also emphasized Jerry's commitment to his congregation and his Jewish identity, stating: "He did whatever he could to promote the accurate knowledge of the Holocaust, and he was as good as they get."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.