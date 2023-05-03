Dawn French sparks sweet reaction with very surprising video

The French and Saunders actress recently relocated to Cornwall with her husband Mark Bignell

Dawn French sparked a sweet fan reaction on Wednesday with a hilarious video of herself miming along to a hit song.

In a clip shared to Instagram, the beloved comedian could be seen bopping along enthusiastically to Frank Sinatra's charming hit, 'L.O.V.E' - and we're obsessed!

Watch the entertaining moment in the video below...

WATCH: Dawn French delights fans with hilarious video

For the hysterical update, Dawn opted to wear a bright cherry-red T-shirt flecked with baby pink dots. She styled her trademark bob in a sleek style and accessorised with a pair of funky transparent glasses.

In her caption, she penned: "For anyone who needs some solidly aggressive comfort today…"

Fans were quick to heap praise on the Vicar of Dibley star, with one writing: "God I LOVE you Dawn," while a second noted: "This is just fabulous! Love you Dawn."

© Getty The star looks incredible with her grey locks

A third gushed: "Love love love this! Oh you are truly fabulous. I can't help but smile all the way through," and a fourth added: "Love everything about this! Fringe goals, glasses goals and comedy goals."

Dawn's heartwarming update comes after the comedian treated her followers to an incredibly rare photo of her daughter, Billie. In April, the 65-year-old shared a lovely snapshot of her daughter smiling for the camera behind a pink sprig of blossom.

Dawn paid tribute to her 32-year-old daughter with a touching caption. Alongside the snap, she sweetly penned: "My beautiful girl."

© Getty The former couple wed in 1984

The TV star and her ex-husband Lenny Henry adopted Billie when she was just two weeks old. In an interview with HELLO! in October 2021, the actress spoke about their unbreakable bond. "My biggest test and my biggest joy," she said of her child.

"But it is unbreakable. We have the same amount of mother/daughter friction that any mum and daughter have, it's no more or less. But I've learnt a lot about her. And she's learnt a lot about me."

