Dawn French debuts major hair transformation - and fans are obessed

Dawn French took to social media on Saturday to debut her incredible new hair after undergoing a major transformation.

The 64-year-old shared the most incredible photo of herself sitting in her car post-appointment. In the photo, the mother-of-one can be seen up close to the camera, showing off a fabulous new grey fringe!

Captioning the snap she penned: "Hello fringe my ol chum. Welcome back. Thank you @keasta." [sic]

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the comedian's fabulous hairstyle and left messages for the star in the comments section.

Dawn's new hair looks so fabulous

Jools Holland replied with a hilarious pun: "Wonderful will you be attending fringe festival?"

Tom Read Wilson said: "That’s a banging fringe … and fringing bangs! X." David Beckham's mum Sandra replied: "Always perfect."

One fan wrote: "OMG ! You look so gorgeous! I love them this colour so much! And your eyes look beautiful!" A second added: "Lovely….shades of grey and hazel eyes." A third wrote: "Love love love."x

The star had been rocking a stunning grey pixie cut

Although her gorgeous look is a big change from her previous grey pixie cut, Dawn is no stranger to a fabulous fringe as she rocked the most iconic hairstyle - a raven bob and fringe - for the majority of her career, and we are so pleased to see her revive part of her classic look!

That's not the only major change that the star has undergone recently as she is currently in the process of moving house with her husband of nine years Mark Bignell.

The actress was known for her iconic dark bob and fringe

According to Cornwall Live, She and Mark are relocating to humbler property in an apparently 'less cool and trendy' corner of Cornwall.

The publication reported that Dawn sold her stunning Cornwall abode named Point Neptune house, in Spring last year. Her new waterside property, which is on the Devon and Cornwall border, just shy of the River Tamar was revealed by land Registry documents to cost the star £1,725,000.

