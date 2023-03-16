Dawn French's latest transformation sparks major fan reaction after new video The French and Saunders star caused a stir…

Dawn French had fans obsessed after she gave fans a small glimpse of her transformation into Claudia Winkleman for Comic Relief, but on Wednesday a brand new video was released - and you won't believe it.

The new video shows the comedian, 65, in situ and strutting around the famous Scottish Castle known to all fans of the much-loved BBC series, The Traitors, as she performs the Strictly host's role on the reality show. Check out the hilarious clip below…

WATCH: Dawn French sparks major fan reaction with new video of unbelievable transformation

Loading the player...

In one rib-tickling moment of the video, Dawn says: "So join me, Claudia Winkle-tinkle-dewinkle-dinkle-deman for Comic Relief night on Friday 17 March or be an idiot."

Fans could not get over Dawn's impersonation of the BBC presenter with one commenting: "Dawn never disappoints...brilliant!" A second added: "Dawn French just perfect as usual ripping off a Goddess the Winkle-Dinkle will from now on be forever known as. Cannot wait for Comic relief tomorrow. Classic brilliance Dawn x."

Dawn had fans in hysterics

A third penned: "I've always loved how French and Saunders can morph themselves into a variety of people. Was always great to watch."

Fans first got a glimpse of Dawn's unrecognisable transformation last week when both she and Claudia shared a photo posing together behind the scenes of the sketch.

In the photo, the Vicar of Dibley star donned a chunky black fringe, knitted grey roll-neck jumper and added lashings of concealer to her lips for the epic new look, whilst Claudia giggled away with her arms around the impersonator.

Dawn and Claudia shared a glimpse of the transformation last week

Captioning the hilarious moment, Dawn wrote: "Coming soon…#traitors #comicrelief." The image was also reshared by Claudia herself who couldn't get enough of her "hero's" new look.

WOW: Dawn French shares teeth transformation from the dentist – see photo

MORE DAWN: Dawn French asks fans for help amid painful health issue

Claudia penned: "Coming soon…#traitors #comicrelief. (Can I just add I will never get over this. Dawn is my hero)."

"Dawn you've actually always been the goddess of impersonating a look and a persona. Hilarious bravo. Excited to see x," one fan replied. A second added: "Love it!

