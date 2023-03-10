Dawn French sends fans wild with unrecognisable transformation you don't want to miss The Vicar of Dibley star had fans in hysterics

Dawn French is famous for her exceptional impersonation skills but in her latest photo, shared on Thursday, she upped the ante with an unrecognisable transformation you will not believe.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Vicar of Dibley star, 65, donned an a chunky black fringe, knitted grey roll-neck jumper and added lashings of concealer to her lips as she transformed into Strictly Come Dancing host, Claudia Winkleman, who was also captured in the photo giggling away.

Dawn sent fans wild with the hilarious update

Captioning the hilarious moment, the star penned: "Coming soon…#traitors #comicrelief." The image was also reshared by Claudia herself who couldn't get enough of her "hero's" new look.

Claudia wrote: "Coming soon…#traitors #comicrelief. (Can I just add I will never get over this. Dawn is my hero)."

Friends and fans of the TV stars went wild for the photo, which appeared to be taken during a behind-the-scenes moment of a special Comic Relief episode of BBC's, The Traitors.

TRENDING NOW: Mike Tindall supported by fans after gruelling new update

"Dawn you've actually always been the goddess of impersonating a look and a persona. Hilarious bravo. Excited to see x," one fan replied. A second penned: "Love it! We could all get those wigs and become a Winkleman Cult!" A third wrote: "Cannot wait to see this!"

Dawn was spotted at the press night for Oklahoma! in the West End

The hilarious update came just days after the comedy star showed off her newly trimmed-down frame as she stepped out for the press night of Oklahoma! in London's West End.

The star revealed the recent weight loss was sparked by a worrying health issue after being told she needed to lose weight before having a hysterectomy following a cancer scare. She explained her doctor had been convinced she had uterine cancer prompting her to opt to have the operation to remove her womb.

Before undergoing the surgery Dawn shed 7.5 stone. "When I was due to have my hysterectomy the doc told me that if I could lose some weight before the op, they would be able to do it via keyhole, and I would recover in three weeks or so," she said. "Otherwise it would be big open surgery, and three months to recover. So, I set about dropping a few stone.

WOW: Dawn French shares teeth transformation from the dentist – see photo

MORE DAWN: Dawn French asks fans for help amid painful health issue

"No magic wand," she added. "Just tiny, joyless low-cal eating and lots more walking for weeks and weeks. It was grim. I lost seven-and-a-half stone. I could have the keyhole surgery. Great. That’s all it was, practical."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.