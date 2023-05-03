Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees revealed: who made the cut

The 2023 class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees has officially been released, and it is quite the stacked group of artists who have long-deserved the honor.

Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow and Missy Elliott are among the artists who will be inducted during his year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will take place Friday, November 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

The official list was announced Wednesday, May 3, and the Inductees of the performer category are Kate, Sheryl, Missy, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners. Kate's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill" had a major resurgence in 2022 after it was used in Stranger Things, and Missy's induction makes her the first woman in hip hop to receive the honor.

WATCH: The Ronettes performing "Be My Baby" at the 2007 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

MORE: Jon Pardi left close to tears as he receives unexpected honor at Stagecoach 2023

The list of nominees initially also included Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon, though they were not voted this year to be inducted.

Additionally, DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will receive the Musical Influence Award, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin the Musical Excellence Award, and Don Cornelius will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

MORE: Morgan Wallen faces legal backlash from fans after last minute concert cancellation – details

Aside from fan votes, a voting body of over 1,000 artists, historians, and other members of the music industry cast their ballots on which of the nominees should make the cut, and in order to be eligible, an artist must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of their nomination.

In a press release, John Sykes, the Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said: "This year's incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll."

MORE: Zendaya reveals how her surprise Coachella performance with Labrinth could have gone wrong

MORE: Kevin Bacon supported by fans as he receives major honor ahead of tour with his band The Bacon Brothers

He also noted the remarkable coincidence that marks the date of the ceremony in the fall, adding: "We are honored that this November's Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop."

© Getty It's a posthumous honor for George Michael, pictured here in 1985, who passed away in 2016

Fans have already taken to social media to discuss the news, with many noting the second time snub for Iron Maiden.

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.