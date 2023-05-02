Exclusive: Ashley Cooke shares behind-the-scenes details of surprise performance with Kenny Chesney

HELLO!'s new series takes you into the lives of your favorite celebrities

Rising country star Ashley Cooke was given the opportunity of a lifetime at Tortuga Music Festival - and took HELLO! behind-the scenes. Kny enChesney asked the 24-year-old to join him on stage and so, barefoot and in her jeans and crop top, Ashley rose to the challenge as you can see in the video below!

The special day began when she arrived at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida music festival with her crew - and the breakfast of champions, an iced coffee - and it was soon all go as they checked out the stage, checked in to their hotel and prepared for the busy day ahead.

© Getty Ashley Cooke performs onstage during day three of Tortuga Music FestivaL

From bumping into Mackenzie Carpenter - who was performing that same day - and taking part in radio interviews, Ashley soon began warming up, with a very unusual warm-up technique, and became performance-ready with a stark white denim jumpsuit and snakeskin boots.

Once out on stage in front of thousands - including a guy she once wrote a song about - she turned it on and had the crowd singing along with her. But the day was only set to get better as during Kenny Chesney's headlining set the superstar called her out to perform 'When The Sun Goes Down'.

"That was absolutely crazy! It was a complete whirlwind," said Ashley.

Who is Ashley Cooke?

Ashley grew up in Florida and attended Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. She began writing songs as an 11-year-old and although her parents did not listen to country music, she revealed that "lyrics have always been my passion and my love for music, and honestly that’s kind of how I found myself in country too "

Taylor Swift was an early influence on Ashley.

How did Ashley Cooke get famous?

Ashley shared her song Never 'Til Know on TikTok, and the social media platform sent it viral, with fans using it for first dances at weddings and proposals.

It was later released as a duet with Brett Young, and the pair made an appearance on The Bachelorette, singing the song.

Where is Ashley Cooke the singer from?

Ashley grew up between the coasts of Florida and California.

Where did Ashley Cooke go to college?

Ashley studied at Belmont University in Tennessee. During her senior year she entered a contest called Country Showcase - previously won by the likes of Brad Paisley and Florida Georgia Line.

She won the competition, and it allowed her focus on music immediately upon graduation.

