Jennifer Garner’s surprising new look gets fans talking in video you need to see

Jennifer Garner, be our friend please? The actress showed off her funny side on Saturday when she dressed up as a whale and sang the children's song 'Baby Beluga' for fans.

"Baby Beluga, is the water warm? Is your mama home with you so happy?" she sang from inside the costume, after sharing a meme of herself eating an apple as a voiceover said: "My mom told me to just be myself and people would like me."

"The best part about this is this is really who you are. And it’s the best," commented Sara Foster, as one fan wrote: "You are seriously the coolest person in my mind!!! So talented yet so down to earth and humble you honestly can’t get better than that!!"

The mom-of-three knows all about staying humble and she recently revealed the one parenting trick she has to always make her kids happy.

"I give them a yes day,” she admitted on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, detailing that whatever they ask for, whether it’s ice cream or whatever, she says yes.

Jennifer is mom to daughter Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Ben Affleck, hpwever she revelaed that her kids "don't love to watch me in things".

The 13 Going On 30 star added: "They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry."

However, she said they are interested in checking out their famous father Ben Affleck's projects instead, but there's a reason: "It's different. They don't mind watching their dad. They don't want to see me sad and they don't want to see me in a romance. They don't love seeing me play someone else's mom."

The interview comes after the actress sat down with InStyle ahead of the release of The Last Thing He Told Me to discuss the book that inspired the Apple TV+ series and how she first related to the story, sharing how she bonded with her daughter over the book. "I read it aloud with my middle child at bedtime and we could not stop," she said, adding that the quick pace of the thriller made it an instant bonding moment for them.

