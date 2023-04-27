Jennifer Garner discusses eye-rolling teen daughter in latest interview

The Last Thing He Told Me actress revealed all

Actress Jennifer Garner discussed “eye-rolling teen daughters” during a sit-down interview on The Late, Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night.

“Do you have an eye-rolling teen daughter,” Stephen asked the mom-of-three.

“Hmm, yes well…” Jennifer admitted cagily.

“Were you an eye-rolling ten growing up?” Stephen probed.

“Well, I thought I was, but now I’m not sure!” she added.

Jennifer Garner opens up about parenting teenager daughters

It comes after Jennifer shared the one parenting trick she has to always make her kids happy during her appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night.

“I give them a yes day,” she admitted detailing that whatever they ask for whether it’s icecream or whatever, she says yes.

“They love it,” she admitted. James then joked that what would she do if they asked for drugs, which she swiftly avoided answering.

The interview comes after the actress sat down with InStyle ahead of the release of The Last Thing He Told Me to discuss the book that inspired the Apple TV+ series and how she first related to it.

The actress revealed that it was her reading of the Laura Dave book with 14-year-old daughter Seraphina that inspired her to take on the project, although there's a good chance she won't be watching it anytime soon.

In fact, she added that her three kids (she also is mom to 11-year-old Samuel and 17-year-old Violet) are more interested in checking out their famous father (and Jennifer's ex) Ben Affleck's projects instead, but there's a reason for it.

"My kids don't love to watch me in things," the 13 Going On 30 star explained. "They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry.

"It's different. They don't mind watching their dad. They don't want to see me sad and they don't want to see me in a romance. They don't love seeing me play someone else's mom, honestly. I don't know if they'll watch this."

Jennifer and Seraphina were still able to bond over the book that started it all, however. "I read it aloud with my middle child at bedtime and we could not stop," she said, adding that the quick pace of the thriller made it an instant bonding moment for them.

"It pushed bedtime later and later because the book has this super-propulsive quality, really driven by two things: life-and-death stakes that keep shifting when you least expect it, everything turns on a dime again and again and again.”

