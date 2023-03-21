Jennifer Garner prepares for bittersweet milestone involving Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez The Yes Day actress and Batman star divorced in 2015

Jennifer Garner is preparing to mark a new milestone following her ex-husband, Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Lopez in July 2022.

The Yes Day actress will celebrate her first birthday since Ben and Jennifer cemented their reunion with two weddings last year. Jennifer will turn 51 on April 17, and will no doubt mark the occasion with her children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, and her boyfriend, John Miller.

Despite Jennifer and Ben divorcing in 2015, the former couple has remained on good terms, and successfully co-parent their children. Both continue to live in the Los Angeles area to ensure that their kids are able to easily see both parents.

In fact, Jennifer and Ben have been hunting for their first marital home for several months, but the search doesn't appear to be going well as they have reportedly pulled out of escrow on a $64 million property.

Jennifer has also grown close to her husband's ex-wife, praising the Alias star during an interview about their blended family with Vogue last year.

Jennifer and Ben share three children

As well as being a stepmom to Ben's children, Jennifer is a mom to twins, Emme and Max, 15, from her marriage to Marc Anthony, whom she split from in July 2011.

JLo told Vogue about Jennifer: "[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together."

The Selena star – who relocated from Miami to Los Angeles with her children after she began dating Ben – also opened up about her relationship with her stepchildren, and her twins Emme and Max's bond with their new stepsiblings.

JLo and Ben married in 2022

She said: "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They're teens.

"But it's going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him."

She added: "Someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

