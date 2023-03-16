Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's three children feature in unexpected 'family' moment The 13 Going On 30 actress is a doting mom and co-parent

Jennifer Garner is dealing with some separation anxiety, as she revealed on social media, and it all has to do with filming wrapping for her latest project.

The actress just finished production on her upcoming film Family Leave for Netflix, starring Ed Helms, Rita Moreno, Wednesday's Emma Myers, and Brady Noon.

She posted a series of photos and videos capturing moments she shared with those on set, starting off with one of her work "family," featuring Ed, Emma, and Brady.

Some even featured more of her moments with Ed, one featuring Rita, which she captioned: "What can we even say, we still talk about your presence and command of a moment, the set, all of us," and others with members of the crew.

One of the most entertaining parts of the post, however, was the second share, a video of Jennifer and Emma pulling out a full choreographed performance to a SEVENTEEN song called "fighting dancing" by fans.

The mom-of-three even made a reference to her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, saying: "Don't tell my kids I can be fun in the middle of the night."

Jennifer and Emma's fight dancing got fans stirred up

Many fans loved the specific moment, with Emma commenting: "Our fighting dance hahahhaha," while a fan also wrote: "YALL DANCING FIGHTING???"

"Not Emma teaching freaking Jennifer Garner bss fighting omggggggg," a second gushed, while a third added: "PLEASE DROP THE FIGHTING DANCE TIKTOK."

Jennifer and Ben are parents to two daughters, Violet, 17, and Seraphina Rose, 14, as well as son Samuel, 11, who made a recent outing with his famous mom.

The actress took her youngest child on the most epic mother-son date, courtside seats at a basketball game in the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

Samuel already looks so grown up

For the sweet outing with her son, the mom-of-three opted for a casual, cozy-chic look, donning a baby blue cashmere sweater tucked into fitted black jeans, which she paired with shiny leather combat boots, also in black.

Meanwhile, Samuel was sure to dress on theme wearing an NBA-themed hoodie and t-shirt, though despite his home city being Los Angeles, it appeared he was rooting for the Lakers' competing, and neighboring, team, as his attire was emblazoned with Stephen Curry's name, photo, and jersey number, which is 30.

