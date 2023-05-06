Jessica Simpson shocks fans with incredible picture of daughter Maxwell - and heartwarming story

Jessica Simpson has revealed her father's bone cancer treatment has worked - and that her 11-year-old daughter had used her birthday wish for her grandpa.

Maxwell turned 11 on May 1 2023, and Jessica shared a gorgeous picture of the tween holding her own mom. Alongside the picture, which showed the lookalike daughter and her mom with big smiles on their faces, Jessica revealed that after Maxwell blew out her candles, she told her mom that she had "made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family".

"3 days later on our way back to Cali she overheard me reading a text from my Dad and asked my mom sitting next to her, 'GiGi if my birthday wish came true already can I say it out loud or do I still keep it to myself?'," continued Jessica.

"My mom told her to share it with everyone if she wanted to, especially if it had already come true. Maxwell’s birthday wish was for her Papa Joe’s bone cancer treatment to work. It did."

Jessica concluded by praising her "mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous, loving, devoted, inspiring, enticing, confident, empathetic, powerful, intuitive, beautiful, DETERMINED, enlightened and FULL OF WONDER" daughter, adding: "The faith of a child is what keeps all of us ALIVE."

"I love this and you all so much," commented pal Rachel Zoe as one fan added: "Maxwell’s soul full of love radiates from her! Thank you for sharing her spirit through the years with your posts and stories and soooo glad to hear about Joe! Happy Bday Maxwell!"

"Such a beautiful post. Thanks for sharing this," wrote another as one follower shared: "What an incredible soul! Love everything about this story. So happy to hear this news. Sending my love to everyone in your beautiful family!"

The 42-year-old is a mom to three, Maxwell, 11, son Ace, nine, and four-year-old daughter Birdie, whom she welcomed with husband Eric Johnson. A second picture showed the family of five all together posing in front of Maxwell's cake - although Birdie was not happy, and could be seen crying as she was held by her father.

"Can’t win them all," quipped Jessica.

The family go all out for their birthdays, and in March the blonde beauty posted a series of delightful pictures from daughter Birdie Mae's fourth birthday which had a magical unicorn-themed party.

