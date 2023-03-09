Jessica Simpson showcases never-ending legs in jaw-dropping vacation photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson, who tied the knot in 2014 and have three kids together, seem to still be in honeymoon mode!

The Open Book author, who has talked about 'hurtful' criticism about her physique, looked fabulous as she draped her famously never-ending legs over her ‘lover’ Eric in a sassy vacation photo.

Despite what might have been chilly pre-spring temperatures, Jessica was sizzling in the pics she shared on social media, wearing tight patent leather pants and platform boots for a jaw-dropping combo.

For the shot with her former NFL player husband, the I Wanna Love You Forever singer took off her furry leopard print coat to reveal her casual striped denim shirt and black tank top, and finished off her look with glam oversized shades.

Eric clearly loved the romantic moment, gripping Jessica’s thigh with his hand and sporting a huge grin.

The snap is set against an idyllic countryside backdrop, where Jessica and her nearest and dearest were in vacay mode for a few days.

Jessica rocked patent leather pants while on a weekend vacay with 'lover' Eric and friends

“Stole my lover and friends for the weekend,” she captioned the Instagram carousel, which also featured her BFFs in various poses, and a sweet pic of her and Eric sharing a romantic kiss.

Jessica’s 6.2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the fun vacation pics, with one saying, "You look Fabulous Jessica. Boots, shades your hair and outfits. I love it all!! Rock on Beautiful!!”

Jessica and husband Eric shared a kiss in another snap

Fans had thoughts about husband Eric, too, with one commenting: “Eric seems like the most chill guy ever.”

Jessica, too, was probably in a relaxed and philosophical mood, judging by her previous Instagram post. Alongside a black and white shot of herself she wrote, "The mind believes in what you tell it."

The caption went on: "Be gentle. Be brave. Be ready. Be resilient. Be humble. Be courageous. Be honest. Be patient. Be creative. Be grace. Be confidence. Be understanding. Be curious. Be aware. Be love. Be the conversations with God, your angels, and your heart. Mindset is a choice that we make everyday to revolutionize our character in its purest form."

