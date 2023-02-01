Jessica Simpson tells all about secret romance with 'megastar' while he was in a relationship The star wrote Movie Star: They Always Say They're Single for Amazon

Jessica Simpson has been in the Hollywood scene for over twenty years, and in the past two decades, she has accrued quite the juicy stories to tell. Telling she is, in a new bombshell short story for Amazon Original Stories, in which she details how back in the day, a major movie star she had a crush on pursued her.

She did not hold back, and revealed that the unmanned A-lister, who was in a relationship at the time, proved his interest in her with a kiss.

In a short story titled Movie Star: They Always Say They're Single, part of a deal with Amazon following the success of her memoir, Open Book, she reveals she met the movie star when she was on a break from her highly-publicized relationship with Nick Lachey.

She first spotted him at the MTA VMA's in 2001, and admits: "This megastar, who I grew up thinking was so hot, eyeballed me up and down. Like he was undressing me with his eyes."

The singer explained that at the time she "wasn't ready" to flirt much with him, but when she bumped into him at a Los Angeles gym some time afterwards, she suggested he star in an upcoming music video of hers. She wrote: "'You could be my lead guy,' I offered to this man who made millions and millions per film."

Though she reveals they exchanged each other's contact information, him as the lead heartthrob of her music video never came to fruition. Jessica explained that days after the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, her ex Nick reached out to her. They rekindled their relationship, she never called "Movie Star," and just a year later in 2002, the two tied the knot.

Jessica at the 2001 MTV VMAs when she first met "Movie Star"

However, her story with the star wasn't over, as fresh off of her subsequent divorce from Nick in 2006, she ran into the man yet again at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, where he did not waste anymore time, and according to Jessica, he kissed her.

"I felt this warm rush all the way down my body to the tips of my toes in my wedges," she recalled, but it wasn't long before she found out that he was in fact taken by someone else, and she wrote: "I was never ever in a million years going to be the other woman."

The star has been married to Eric Johnson since 2014 and they share three kids together

"Movie Star" maintained the relationship was over, she reveals, and she further wrote that he told her: "You're the only girl I want to be with. You're it."

Despite his insistence that he was single, he still snuck her around everywhere, the mother-of-three recalled, writing: "Yes, there was something sexy and enticing about all this, but there was also something demeaning about it. I felt like a call girl." She decided to end it, and in conclusion, she wrote: "I didn't care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of."

