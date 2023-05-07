Kaley Cuoco steps out for emotional occasion following baby Matilda's arrival

The Big Bang Theory actress reunited with her 8 Simple Rules co-stars for an event by the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health

Kaley Cuoco is looking back to her early days of acting, and honoring the life and work of her late on-screen dad, John Ritter.

The star, who welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey earlier this year, stepped out in Los Angeles over the weekend for a fundraiser, "An Evening From the Heart LA 2023," hosted by the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health in memory of Ritter, who passed away suddenly of an undiagnosed aortic dissection in 2003.

The Big Bang Theory actress had her break-out role on the ABC sitcom 8 Simple Rules along with the late actor, where she played one of his teenage kids, Bridget, next to Amy Davidson, who played Kerry, and Martin Spanjers, who played Rory.

8 Simple Rules ran for three seasons from 2002 to 2005. Ritter passed away at age 54 ahead of the second-season premiere of the family comedy.

Kaley took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the special night, sharing photos from her reunion with her former co-stars, posing next to Ritter's wife, Amy Yasbeck, as well as with her boyfriend, Tom, who was her plus one for the night.

"Wonderful night supporting the @johnritterfoundation! It's a wonderful foundation spearheaded by the incredible @yasbeckamy," tagging the late actor's wife, who since his death has been an outspoken supporter of aorta health. She and Ritter met in the early 1990s and were married from 1999 to 2003. They had one son together, Noah Lee, who is 24.

Kaley's co-star, also Amy, who was at the event, took to the mom-of-one's comments section under the post afterwards and aptly wrote: "Such a wonderful evening. Love you sis."

She too shared her own post from the night to her own Instagram page, and wrote in her caption: "Such a lovely evening supporting the @johnritterfoundation and helping to raise awareness for aortic health," adding: "Reunited with some pretty amazing people, the only person missing was you, John."

© Getty Kaley and her late TV dad at the 2003 People's Choice Awards

Despite the event's bittersweet nature, fans were eager to see Kaley reunited with her co-stars and honor her on-screen dad, and many took to the comments to reminisce over the ABC show. "8 Simple Rules reunion!! I loved that show so much. Everyone looks gorgeous," one fan wrote, as others added: "Bridget, Kerry and Rory," next to a red heart emoji, and: "Kaley you look so beautiful!" as well as: "Love the last pic! It shows the Hennessey siblings all together again!"

Ritter's son Noah also left an endearing note in the comments, writing: "Thank you so, so, so much for coming! You absolutely light up a room… Having the 8 Simple Rules family back together again was magical."

