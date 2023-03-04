Kaley Cuoco shares surprise adoption news ahead of first baby's arrival The Flight Attendant star is dating Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are just months away from welcoming their first child – but it appears they couldn't wait any longer to expand their growing family.

The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark actor revealed this week that they have adopted a dog named Miss Opal. The couple excitedly shared their news on Instagram alongside some adorable photos of the chihuahua, who they rescued from a nonprofit organization in Beverly Hills.

"We did a thing … again," the 37-year-old captioned a photo of her cuddling her new puppy. "We welcome Miss Opal (little widdle girl) into our growing family."

Kaley added: "Thank you @deityanimalrescue and an amazing foster @thisisdarragh for bringing this angel to us!"

The pregnant actress also added a photo of Tom snuggling Miss Opal against his chest, which she captioned: "@TomPelphrey didn't know he was a was a little chi lover and he now obsessed and nothing makes me happier."

Kaley and Tom adopted a new puppy

The couple already has several dogs in their house and luckily it seems their new addition is already making friends with the others.

"She's hilarious and already torturing every dog in the house," Kaley joked in a video of the new pup pawing another dog named Dumpy in the face.

Kaley and Tom announced they were expecting their first child in October with a photo dump that captured scenes from when they first found out about the pregnancy, including photos of her positive test.

The couple already has several dogs

There were also pictures of a cake from their gender reveal party, breaking the news that they are expecting a baby girl. Kaley also shared photos of her excited partner holding up some baby clothing that read: "I love my daddy."

In an excited caption, Kaley beamed: "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey!!!"

Kaley and Tom started dating early last year and made their first official outing as a couple in May at a Hollywood Walk of Fame event.

