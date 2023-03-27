Kaley Cuoco counts down to arrival of first baby with the most adorable photo So much happiness!

In a heartwarming update, actress Kaley Cuoco, who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child, shared with fans an adorable family photo on Sunday.

The Big Bang Theory star has been candidly sharing her pregnancy journey with her adoring fans, and her latest Instagram update is no exception.

Kaley, 37, took to the popular social media platform to post an adorable family photo, featuring her doting boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 40, and their three canine companions.

In the snap, the expectant mother proudly showcases her baby bump, as the couple anticipates the arrival of their little one.

The charming caption reads: "Just waitin' on their human sister to arrive."

The post was met with a flood of supportive comments from fans and friends alike, with one fan exclaiming, "I swear she's been pregnant for a year-and-a-half."

Another added, "So much happiness in these pics!" while a third fan complimented Kaley by saying, "You look like a goddess."

Kaley looks all loved up with partner Tom

Fellow celebrities also chimed in to share their well-wishes. Alyssa Milano commented, "Beautiful family. I'm so thrilled for you. You are going to be the best mummy," while Amanda Seyfried playfully remarked, "Christ these photos."

Kaley has previously spoken about her approach to motherhood in an interview with ET, saying, "I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mum I will be."

She went on to explain that her laid-back attitude is in stark contrast to her partner Tom, who has been diligently preparing for their child's arrival: "Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point."

Reflecting on modern parenthood, Kaley shared her perspective, "I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn't even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it's almost too much."

Kaley and Tom announced they were expecting their first child in October with a photo dump that captured scenes from when they first found out about the pregnancy, including photos of her positive test.

Kaley and Tom started dating early last year and made their first official outing as a couple in May at a Hollywood Walk of Fame event.

Despite being head-over-heels in love, Kaley has previously ruled out getting married again.

She has been married twice before: to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, and Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021.

Kaley was also reportedly engaged to Josh Resnik in 2011 but the couple split shortly afterward.

