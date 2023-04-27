Kaley Cuoco is glowing in new photo with baby Matilda as she makes first red carpet appearance after birth

The actress stepped out in support of her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey for the premiere of his new mini series Love & Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have been basking in baby love since welcoming their first daughter Matilda Carmine earlier this month, but now they're ready to get back out there.

The couple – who recently celebrated their first anniversary as a couple – made their first red carpet appearance on Thursday since the birth of their daughter.

The actress, 37, stepped out in support of her boyfriend for the premiere of his new mini series, Love & Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen as real life housewife turned murderer Candy Montgomery, who was most recently portrayed by Jessica Biel in Hulu's own mini series about the same event, Candy.

Tom, 40, took to Instagram in honor of the special outing to share photos of him and Kaley ahead of the premiere, of course posing with baby Matilda, who they have affectionately given the nickname Tildy.

The photos see the couple posing in their Los Angeles backyard, which is suspended above a mountainous view and features an expansive infinity pool.

In the first shot, the two are ready to hit the town looking chic and dapper – Kaley opted for a bright blue cape dress while Tom donned a sharp beige suit – and they're holding their little peanut between them, who is sound asleep in their arms.

"Mommy and Daddy first night out," the Ozark actor wrote in his caption next to a silver heart emoji, and fans quickly responded with gushing comments, including: "Kaley, you look so beautiful. Parenting sure looks good on you both," and: "You guys look great! Have a great time," as well as: "This baby has great genes!!! Beautiful."

Kaley also shared her own set of photos from the night out, from their time on the red carpet, and she wrote in her caption: "Love and Death premiere!" adding: "You won't wanna miss this fantastic show! Start watching tonight @hbomax! Insane cast, wonderful all around including my hot date @tommypelphrey," next to a blue heart emoji to match her dress.

© Getty Kaley and Tom didn't shy away from subtle PDA while at the premiere

The couple first confirmed the arrival of their baby girl with an Instagram post on April 1st featuring the newborn, which has now amassed a whopping two million likes.

"Introducing Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," Kaley wrote, adding: "@tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did."

