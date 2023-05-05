Outlander's Sam Heughan shares big announcement amid celebrations for new film

The Outlander star hasn't forgotten to promote season 7 despite all the excitement for his film Love Again

Outlander's Sam Heughan has shared some exciting news for fans of the Starz show. Although the 43-year-old has been busy celebrating the release of his latest project, Love Again, he still made time to mention how he and other members of the season seven cast would be taking part in a live podcast recording in June.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actor who is beloved for his portrayal of Scottish heartthrob Jamie Fraser, revealed that he, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin and his onscreen wife and real-life best friend Caitriona Balfe, would all be joining Josh Horowitz on his show, Happy Sad Confused.

© Getty Images Josh Horowitz will be interviewing the Outlander stars in June

Sam shared the news via his Instagram story through reposting a link to a reel Josh made announcing the event and inviting fans to buy tickets. "These tickets will go fast!" Josh teased, before adding: "And if you can’t join us in person there is a virtual option!" The podcast event is happening live on location in New York City.

In April 2023, Sam took to social media to announce a similar exciting piece of news relating to Outlander season seven, revealing that the first half of the seventh and final season will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film and Television Festival in June.

© Starz Outlander season seven marks the beginning of the end for the popular Starz series

Fans were already aware that Outlander season seven, part one, is due to be broadcast on June 16, but this latest news comes as exciting confirmation that the first episode will be celebrated with a special event.

Following the premiere screening, a Q&A conversation with Sam and the same set of co-stars who will be joining him and Josh for the podcast is planned at the festival. Here's hoping it too will be streamed so that all devotees can watch!

But Sam's attention is currently mostly focused on his film Love Again, in which he has the leading role alongside Priyanka Chopra. Also key to the movie is singing sensation Celine Dion, who stars as a fictionalised version of herself alongside Sam and Priyanka, and who also wrote five new songs and performed several of her previous hits for the soundtrack of the movie.

WATCH: The trailer for Sam's latest film, Love Again

As if the Outlander star couldn't be more busy, Sam also announced in April that he has also reunited with one of his co-stars Graham McTavish to write a sequel to their book series, Clanlands. Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old announced the news during an Instagram Live that he co-hosted with Graham.

Addressing his followers, he said: "We've been working on something for a while now. People may know that we went to New Zealand over a year ago and shot a TV show there and we also wrote a sequel to a New York best-selling book series called Clanlands."

© Getty Images Sam with his friend, Outland costar and Clanlands co-author Graham McTavish in 2015

According to the book's synopsis, the latest instalment in the series follows the two actors as they set out to "explore a country that Graham calls home, and that Sam has longed to visit, these sturdy friends immerse themselves in all that New Zealand has to offer: stunning landscapes, rich history, world-class food and drink, and - much to Graham's mounting anxiety and Sam's deep satisfaction - famously adrenaline-fuelled activities!"

MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan has a major royal fan - find out who

© Getty Images Priyanka Chopra with Sam Heughan at the Love Again screening in New York

© Starz Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton star in Outlander season seven

© Getty Images The Love Again stars at GMA on Thursday May 4

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.