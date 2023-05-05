Kyra Sedgwick looks unrecognizable in throwback childhood photo - fans are obsessed

Kyra Sedgwick has delighted fans by sharing an adorable throwback photo to her Instagram account. The Closer actress – who recently wowed at a SAG event – took to the social media site on Friday in order to share the rare snap.

The 57-year-old – who often takes to her socials with her husband Kevin Bacon in order to show support for special causes as well as to share an insight into their lives – looks oh-so-different in the photograph, taken in 1978. Plus, as the Call Your Mother actress acknowledged in her caption, young Kyra also shared some different views as well as looks to her present day self.

© Kyra Sedgwick on Instagram Kyra's throwback image which she posted on Instagram

"It's 1978 and my shirt says, 'Disco Sucks'" the Space Oddity director wrote. "My how things change. I love disco now!!" she added. Indeed, Kyra was recently captured by her husband enjoying a bit of a bop to some music in their living room.

Just like with that video, fans loved Kyra's 'Flashback Friday' post which showed the actress aged around 14 and sitting with a friend. "So cool! Those were the days man!" added one person nostalgically. Another revealed: "That is the picture used in [2001's] 'What's Cooking' movie," to which Kyra replied in shock, but to confirm: "I forgot!!!!!"

© Getty Images Kyra and Kevin in 2001

"I love disco but would still wear that shirt," one person said in response to the picture, but others were less forgiving for the disco-hating statement. "I’m glad you're singing a different tune now sister," said another fan.

Prior to her post on Friday, Kyra last took to Instagram in order to share some contemporary photos of her attending an event related to the SAG Awards. On May 2, 2023, Kyra revealed how she and others had been present for the launch of its new initiative to "promote environmentally conscious practices and awareness in the screen industry."

"Felt so good to be in a room full of hope, while addressing something that can fill us with so much dread," Kyra penned alongside a photo of her with Hollywood icon Fran Drescher. Later on, Kevin liked his wife's post, proving how much the couple stand up for each other's important work across the industry and online.

The couple have also recently been uniting to work on the 57-year-old's social media campaign to help her followers combat a low mood over the weekend. Nicknamed by Kyra as the 'Sunday Saddies', the actress has been posting tips as well as feel good content every Sunday now for a couple of weeks to help put a smile on the faces of her fans.

WATCH: Kyra elaborates on what she means by 'Sunday Saddies'

"Let's talk about this thing called the Sunday Saddies," Kyra began. "You know, that [moment] where you wake up on a Sunday morning and you're just… really not feeling that good about yourself?"

"To this day, I still get those and I call them the 'Sunday Saddies'," the actress and director continued. "Maybe it was just a really crappy weekend," she described, "Or you just didn't do all the fun things that you thought you were going to do – or you didn't finish your homework." Kyra's tips for combatting these low mood moments which she shared in her reel on April 16 included going for walks, listening to music, singing, and dancing.

© Kyra Sedgwick on Instagram Kevin and Kyra's Sunday post from April 30 featured the couple holding hands

© Instagram Kyra and Kevin regularly use social media to share uplifting posts

© Getty Images The kindhearted duo have a daughter, Sosie, seen here with her parents in 2014

© Getty Images Kyra and Kevin also have a son, Travis, pictured here with them in 2017

© Instagram Kevin and Kyra have been married for over 35 years

