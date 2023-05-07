Katy Perry dazzles onstage in gold gown as she details her Windsor Castle sleepover

Katy Perry, the 38-year-old pop sensation, shared her exciting experience of staying at Windsor Castle before delivering a stunning performance at the King's Coronation Concert.

Dressed in a shimmering, metallic-gold ballgown, Katy captivated the audience with her hit songs Roar and Firework at the event held in the castle grounds on Sunday evening.

The singer dedicated her song Firework to the King in recognition of their joint efforts with the British Asian Trust and the Children's Protection Fund.

The performance featured spectacular lighting and pyrotechnics, creating an unforgettable experience for the 20,000 attendees, including the King and Queen.

Princess Charlotte was spotted singing along to Roar, while her mother, the Princess of Wales, swayed to the beat. The lively performance was accompanied by dazzling light displays and regal imagery projected onto the stage.

In a heartfelt speech to the crowd, Katy expressed her delight at participating in the weekend's celebrations and her gratitude for the opportunity to stay at Windsor Castle.

She also mentioned her mother's presence and thanked the King for collaborating with the British Asian Trust and the Children's Protection Fund, which helps bring out the "firework in so many young people."

The King and Queen exchanged smiles during Katy's dedication and later applauded her performance. As the pop hit reached its climax, multicolored lights and a rainbow projection illuminated Windsor Castle, and the audience enthusiastically waved Union flags.

Katy's performance was backed by a choir and full orchestra. Before taking to the stage, she posted an Instagram video featuring fashion designer and fellow concert performer Stella McCartney, in which they discussed various aspects of British culture.

Katy was among the many celebrity guests who attended the King and Queen's coronation service on Saturday.

However, the global pop star experienced a few mishaps, such as losing her seat at Westminster Abbey and nearly tripping as she left the ceremony.

Despite these incidents, Katy took to Twitter to assure fans she eventually found her seat.

The King's Coronation Concert was a memorable event for everyone involved, and Katy Perry's energetic performance and dedication to the King and their joint cause left a lasting impression on the audience.

