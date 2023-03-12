Savannah Guthrie speaks out with honest confession about relationship with co-star away from show The Today host gushed about their relationship being like that of families

After several decades of being on air on the Today Show, Savannah Guthrie and her co-stars are more than just co-hosts, more than friends, they are family.

The sentiment rings especially true for the host's relationship with Jenna Bush Hager, who though she only became a permanent part of the Today slate when she replaced Kathie Lee Gifford on what is now 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna back in 2019, she had been contributing to Today and NBC for at least a decade before.

Just last week, Savannah was there to support Jenna and celebrate her accomplishments, showing up for the 4th anniversary party of her book club, Read with Jenna. Their close bond is on full display in the cheeky video below.

Speaking with People about the bond that she and her co-star have – which has a foundation in their similar families – she said: "The core of our friendship and our kids' friendship is so strong."

She explained that though Jenna recently moved out of the city and is now living in Connecticut, for the first years of both of their childrens' lives, they were neighbors, and both the hosts and their kids became closer than ever.

"It was such a beautiful moment in time, those five, six, seven years that we were neighbors. Our kids grew up together," she said.

The pair are true partners in crime

The Today star added: "They were more like cousins than anything," explaining: "Hal, her youngest, is my godson, so my kids like to call the other kids their god brothers and sisters. And it feels like family."

Though she confessed: "It broke our hearts a little to not be neighbors anymore, and not be in and out of each other's houses all day long," of Jenna's move, she maintained: "Our kids are still buddies. What we just do now is, she's out of the city, so we just make weekend plans and try to see each other."

Jenna and Savannah go on frequent double dates and family outings

"Mila and Vale are very, very close. Charley and Poppy are really good friends," she noted, adding: "When we get together it's like no time has passed at all."

Savannah shares daughter Vale, eight, and son Charles, six, with husband Michael Feldman, while Jenna and her husband Henry Hager are parents to daughters Mila, nine, and Poppy, seven, as well as son Hal, three.

