Helen Skelton looks phenomenal as she wows in figure-hugging ensemble

Strictly finalist Helen Skelton is known for some incredible fashion looks

Helen Skelton always dons the most stunning of outfits whether it was when she competed on Strictly Come Dancing, or when she's just enjoying the sights of her native Cumbria.

During the week, the On the Farm presenter shared some gorgeous snaps of her time in the Lake District where she had been meeting Wonderful Wild Women, a group that celebrates women enjoying the outside. The star posed in front of a picturesque lake with the mountains stretching out behind her. Although Helen is partial to a bikini moment, she had instead decided to wrap up warm for her adventure.

The mum-of-three looked gorgeous with a waterproof coat and a grey jumper underneath that perfectly complimented her phenomenal figure. She wore her blonde tresses loose, allowing them to freely cascade down to her shoulders.

Helen opted for some bright makeup as she headed out into the wilderness with a prim pink lip as she posed with her hands in her pockets.

In her caption, she commented: "Top day with the @blacks_online fam meeting @wonderfulwildwomen grateful to have this on my doorstep."

Helen's fans were quick to share gushing comments with her, as one enthused: "Gorgeous scenery, gorgeous woman," and a second shared: "Simply gorgeous, the view behind you is not bad either."

Helen wowed with the scenic photo

A third posted: "Total Natural beauty!!! Both in the landscape and yourself Helen!!! Lovely picture!!!" and a fourth added: "A beautiful woman set in a beautiful place."

Helen has recently been impressing her followers with a series of stunning looks and last month she was a vision as she posed up a storm in a pair of figure-flattering blue jeans and a sleeveless white top adorned with black frills.

The 39-year-old slipped into a pair of strappy yellow sandals - the perfect addition to her spring ensemble and added a pair of classic gold hoop earrings. She wore her vibrant blonde locks down in immaculate curls.

Captioning the video on Instagram, she penned: "Learned and laughed….. Insta is all about the Lols and the clothes but visit @bbciplayer @bbcmorninglive for need to know and nice to know from some of the best on everything from childhood cancer, budget meals, cleaning tips to financial advice."

