The Countryfile presenter appeared in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing…

Helen Skelton is no stranger to a daring look and on Thursday, she sparked a major reaction from fans after sharing a glamorous transformation video.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the 39-year-old presenter reshared the clip, which you can see below, where she was filmed with no makeup on and wearing comfy clothes. Then, as if by magic, the TV star appeared in full glam and wearing a vibrant sleeveless hot pink gown to appear on BBC Morning Live.

Strictly's Helen Skelton sparks major fan reaction after daring transformation reveal

Her fresh makeup look was comprised of dark smokey eyeshadow, false eyelashes and bright pink lipstick - just stunning! Her iconic blonde tresses were swept up from being worn down, into a dramatic high ponytail. The star also added a pair of nude pointed-toe heels to complete her camera-ready look.

Captioning the post were the words: "Getting Morning Live ready with @helenskelton!#transformation #glam #fashion #makeup #morninglive"

© BBC Helen looked so beautiful

Fans could not get enough of the stunning update and all had a very similar reaction. One follower penned: "Beautiful with or without makeup Helen," alongside a red love heart emoji. A second agreed, and chimed in writing: "You look awesome with or without makeup".

Another adoring fan wrote: "Beautiful inside and out, love watching Morning Live when you are presenting and everything else you do! You are an amazing person and mum!"

The star looked sensational

This wasn't the first look Helen dazzled fans with this week as she was spotted on Tuesday posing up a storm in an ab-baring baby blue two-piece.

Helen documented the stunning look on her Instagram account which saw her casually leaning against a bar. The glamorous co-ord was comprised of a figure-hugging midi skirt and on-trend crop top featuring short sleeves and a dramatic collar.

Both pieces were adorned with matching stripes around the waistband of the skirt and on the edge of the collar. Contrasting her stylish updo from Thursday's show, Helen opted to wear her blonde strands in soft curls.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.