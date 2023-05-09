Helen Skelton melts hearts as Elsie helps her in garden

Helen Skelton is a doting mum to three children, and she works hard to make sure that the home they all share is kept neat and tidy for them all.

But on Tuesday, while her sons were out at school, she revealed that she had a little helper around the home, her young daughter Elsie. As you can see in the video below, the duo got to work on the family garden, and with an adorable watering can, Elsie was determined to help her mum out. Helen chose not to caption the video, letting the sweet scene speak for itself.

The sweet video came just days after Helen revealed one of Elsie's talents: baking. Although the mum-of- three didn't show her daughter in full, she did show what the youngster had been up to and she had joined her mum in baking a set of cupcakes.

And the cupcakes had a coronation twist to them, as in front of a big dollop of icing was a paper sugar cut-out of King Charles. The little girl looked so sweet as she baked, dressed up in a grey onesie that carried characters from Bambi.

Alongside her baking attempt was a large pink children's decorating set that had dozens of beads and sparkly things that Elsie could use to further decorate her little cake.

The previous weekend, Helen thrilled fans once again as she took her young family out to a football match, where Elsie went and stole the show. The mum-of-three posted a snap of herself holding the one-year-old in the stands at Carlisle United Football Club, as she introduced her children to a place that has lots of sentimental memories for her.

"When you intro them to where great Granda used to sit (same seat for decades)," Helen wrote, adding: "@jordannorth1 once told a story about his family all supporting the same team and how match days were a day to see his Nan, his family etc… struck a chord with me."

The snap offered a rare glimpse of 16-month-old Elsie's face. The toddler smiled broadly as she cuddled up to her mum, dressed in a pink knitted cardigan and Fair Isle leggings.

Last year, the former Blue Peter presenter revealed that she had relocated back to her mother and father's farm in an interview with The Telegraph.

"I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together," Helen said when speaking about raising her kids at their grandparents' house.

The star has country life running through her veins and she delights in telling the publication about her daily routine. "I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad’s coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day."

The mum-of-three used to live in Yorkshire in a marital home with her ex-husband, who left her in April 2022. Unsurprisingly, the garden was a highlight of the property for Helen, and she even said: "Garden days are good days," when she shared a photo of the idyllic space.

Helen previously admitted she "cannot take credit" for the garden at her lavish Yorkshire estate, though she is "very grateful for the years of work that went into it before we got to live here."

