9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman splits from fiance Chrysti Ane after five years together: 'They tried to make it work'

9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman has split from his fiance, Chrysti Ane, after five years together. They both unfollowed each other on Instagram, and have deleted a majority of their photos.

"They split a few weeks ago after lots of back and forth trying to make it work," a source close to the pair told HELLO! "There was no one else involved but Ryan had hit a wall in trying to fix what was broken. They are working on parenting their two children amicably."

HELLO! has contacted Ryan's team for comment.

The two met in 2017 and welcomed a son, Mateo, in January 2019.

“My mom ran a daycare for most of my life and one of the kids she watched after was named Mateo,” Ryan previously revealed, sharing the inspiration for their son's name. "He was one of the sweetest kids. As soon as I found out I was having a son, I pictured this little kid.”

© Getty The pair have two children

Two years later in January 2021 they welcomed their daughter, Genevieve.

Ryan proposed in 2018 on their roof, the same spot as their first date.

"2018 has been a year of unexpected surprises. New jobs, new lives, and new love. Each one getting better than the next. As the year rounds the corner to its end, we both believed it couldn’t get any better. We were wrong! The newest/best surprise has yet to arrive but is on its way. To living our BEST lives!” he captioned an Instagram post of Chrysti holding her first baby bump.

Chrysti, 29, is a Brazilian actress and fitness influencer, best known for playing the role of Sarah Thompson/Pink Ninja Steel Ranger in Power Rangers Ninja Steel.

Ryan, 35, joined Fox drama 9-1-1 in 2019 in its second season, starring as firefighter Eddie Diaz. His character has become a fan favorite.

© FOX Ryan joined 9-1-1 in 2019

"I'd love to work more with Ryan," co-star Kenneth Choi told HELLO! earlier in 2023.

"Every little thing he does, there is not only a reality to it, but he turns the dial to make it funny as well. The scene where he's supposed to give Bobby the evaluation and he kind of tries to get out of there as swiftly as possible? I was in stitches the entire time."

© FOX Eddie has become a fan favorite

Over the last few seasons Eddie has come through a devastating denial of his PTSD from his time in Afghanistan and a shooting in Los Angeles that saw him quit the LAFD after battling panic attacks which he blamed, partly, on the realization that he was not ready for his then-girlfriend Ana Flores to become a permanent fixture in his and son Christopher's lives.

Fans also saw Eddie get caught up in a hostage situation, where he was held at gunpoint for several hours, and most recently he watched his best friend Evan 'Buck' Buckley get struck by lightning that saw him fighting for his life.

