9-1-1 star Oliver Stark teases details of Ryan Guzman's 'amazing' season five work

9-1-1 star Oliver Stark has teased what fans can expect from the second half of season five of the hit Fox drama, hours before a new teaser trailer dropped for the series.

EXCLUSIVE: 9-1-1's Oliver Stark reveals 'huge wrench' may tear apart Buck and Taylor's romance

The actor took to Instagram Stories to answer fan questions, and after being asked if Ryan Guzman, who stars as Eddie Diaz, will be in the episodes, Oliver confirmed he had not left the show, adding: "And I have to say he does some really amazing work in the back half of this season."

Oliver also shared that he thinks the final eight episodes of season five are "top tier," and teased that episode 14, called Dumb Luck, will be one that "people will really like".

Fox later dropped a 30-second teaser which focused on Eddie returning to therapy after the decision to leave Firehouse 118 for the sake of his young son Christopher's mental health.

Exclusive: 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark reveals season five's spring premiere will feature Christopher and Buck scenes

The clip revealed he had put himself into therapy to deal with ongoing panic attacks he had battled in the first half of the season, as it was interspersed with clips of the 118 dealing with high-risk events.

Oliver stars as firefighter Evan 'Buck' Buckley, and his character and Eddie are fan favorites with many in the fandom considering them endgame.

Eddie decided to leave Firehouse 118 for the sake of his young son Christopher

But that decision affects more than just Eddie, and Oliver shared with HELLO! at the time that his character Buck will "struggle" with what this means for the team and their partnership moving forward.

"I think it creates conflict for his character, where it's a good thing [for Eddie and Christopher] but is it the right choice?" he said. "I think one of the main things we get to see in [5B] is that Buck has a block when it comes to understanding why Eddie would want to do it long term.

"It comes from a place of wanting his partner by his side. Buck will struggle, and won't completely understand - but he will have to get used to it."

The spring premiere will air in March

Eddie, an army veteran turned firefighter, has had a traumatic year, after being shot by a sniper and then battling panic attacks which he blamed partly on the realization that he was not ready for his then-girlfriend Ana Flores to become a permanent fixture in his and Christopher's lives.

Fans also saw Buck and Eddie get caught up in a hostage situation, where they were held at gunpoint for several hours.

