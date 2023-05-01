9-1-1's shocking fate after big move made by Fox – star Oliver Stark reacts

9-1-1 is the victim of a latest in network reshuffles, as it has been revealed that Fox has opted to not pick up one of its highest rated shows or a seventh season.

As a result, the season six finale (set to air on May 15) will be the final episode of the show to air on the network, although the series is far from over.

9-1-1: Take a ride down season 6 lane, the last on Fox

It has been reported that ABC will instead be picking up the crime procedural drama, with the series, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, becoming part of the Disney network line-up.

ABC is a sister network to 20th Television, the production company responsible for 9-1-1 for the past six seasons since its 2018 debut.

© Getty Images 9-1-1 is officially moving to ABC after six seasons on Fox

A statement released by Fox after the news was announced read: "It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox."

One of the show's leading figures since the beginning, Oliver Stark reacted to the news with a celebratory tone, looking forward to the show's new future on ABC.

Alongside a photograph of some of his cast members on the show, he simply wrote: "911 on ABC," alongside a behind-the-scenes snippet from filming.

© Instagram Oliver shared his own reaction to the news of 9-1-1's shift

Spin-off series 9-1-1: Lone Star, though, maintains its home, as Fox officially picked up the series for a fifth season.

In a statement, Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said: "Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC.

© Getty Images Lone Star, meanwhile, was picked up for a fifth season by the network

"It's a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air."

