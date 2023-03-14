Everything 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has said about her children with co-star Brian Hallisay The actress plays Maddie on the FOX drama

While 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt is known for playing Jee's mom Maddie on the popular FOX drama, she's a doting mother in real life and shares three children with her co-star Brian Hallisay.

The 44-year-old actress often shares glimpses of her home life with her fans, who even got to see a special cameo from her eldest child, nine-year-old Autumn, in the latest episode of the police series! Catch a glimpse of the little one in the clip below...

WATCH: Jennifer Love Hewitt's daughter makes very rare appearance in 9-1-1

Read on for all you need to know about Jennifer's family and what she's said about bringing up her children…

Jennifer shares three children, Autumn, nine, Atticus, seven and one-year-old son Aidan with her husband Brian.

She often posts about her little ones and has been very open about her most recent pregnancy with Aidan, whom she welcomed last summer.

The star celebrated Aidan's first birthday in August last year and marked the special day with an Instagram post. The actress posted a throwback selfie showing the star laying in a hospital bed ahead of giving birth to her third baby.

Jennifer paid tribute to her son in a sweet Instagram post last year

Penning a heartfelt message to her son in the caption, she wrote: "One year ago today my heart expanded for a third time. Aidan, it has been our honor to learn who you are every day. Pure joy, light, love and happiness. I’m so excited to grow with you and it is my life’s joy to see you and your siblings love each other so deeply. We love you, little man. Thanks for choosing us. Happy Birthday!"

The Lost Valentine star similarly marked her second child Atticus' fifth birthday back in 2020 and took the opportunity to share a heartfelt tribute to her children, saying she felt "blessed" to be a mom.

"I have always wanted children," she wrote alongside a picture showing her pregnant belly. "A family that I could make with my special someone. And I pinch myself every day that it actually happened. I can’t believe I have two healthy, happy and loving kids. Today my little man turns 5!"

Jennifer celebrated her son Atticus' birthday with this throwback back in 2020

She went on to add: "Feeling so blessed. Mom is the best job in the world and my heart feels so full. Sending love to all. Happy Birthday sweet Atticus."

Jennifer loves to reminisce about her pregnancies and previously treated fans to three amazing pictures of her carrying each of her children. Sharing the post to Instagram back in May, she wrote in the caption: "Bump pics in honor of Mother’s Day! Autumn, Atticus and Aidan. 3 great bellies and 3 amazing kids."

What has Jennifer Love Hewitt said about pregnancy?

Jennifer announced her third pregnancy in May 2021, just a month after her character Maddie gave birth on the show.

Chatting about falling pregnant with Aidan, Jennifer revealed that her third baby was a welcome surprise. "We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," she told People. "I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."

Jennifer and her husband Brian tied the knot in 2013

After taking a break to go on maternity leave, Jennifer returned to the show to film Maddie's postpartum journey - and was going through a similar experience herself!

Talking to TV Line at the time, the Criminal Minds star said: "I also ended up sort of being on my own postpartum journey as I was filming her postpartum episodes.

"It was actually very helpful. My postpartum was sort of rushed through because I had to give it all to Maddie. [Playing that character] gave me a place to put all the emotions. So, it helped me, in real life, push through it probably a lot faster than I would have. I was very grateful for that."