Millie Mackintosh reveals what really happened with Meghan Markle

Former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh has made surprising revelations about Meghan Markle, finally addressing her friendship with the royal on her Mumlemmas & More podcast.

The 33-year-old, who is a proud mother to daughters Sienna, three, and 18-month old Aurelia, got candid about her short-lived friendship with the Duchess of Sussex in the latest episode of her podcast: 'Ghosted - From Mum Friends to 90's Musicians to Duchesses - it's happened to all of us!'.

Millie revealed the pair became friends after meeting at a hotel opening event in Istanbul around eight years ago, but was "ghosted" by the Suits actress shortly after she started dating Prince Harry in 2016.

The podcast star admitted she was a fan of the actress at the time of meeting her, and quickly struck up a friendship with the soon-to-be-royal after chatting with her at the hotel bar.

The pair bonded over their shared experience of divorce; Millie was going through a divorce with her ex-husband Professor Green, and Meghan had recently split from her first husband, film and TV producer Trevor Engelson.

"We would hang out, we'd go out to brunch, we'd go to yoga, we went for a stroll, I took her to my favourite spots [in London]," Millie told her co-star Charlie Boud.

Millie went on to explain she shared her "little black book" with Meghan, letting her in on all the best places in London and hanging out with the future royal whenever she was in the city.

"Then the last time I saw her was down at a hotel in the Cotswolds, she was staying there, what I thought was going to be a day of yoga ended up being rosè and margaritas in the pool.

"It was a really fun afternoon, there were pictures taken of us riding around on the bikes. That was the last time I saw her," Millie shared, adding that Meghan made a passing comment that she was dating Harry during their final meeting.

After stories about Meghan and Harry began to circulate in the UK press, Millie explained that she reached out to the star. "I messaged her and said: ''Hey I hope you're OK, thinking of you,' and she sent me this really abrupt message, that was really unlike any of our communications before."

The mum-of-two told listeners that Meghan's "abrupt" response was the last message she received from her, adding that she felt like the Duchess had "basically told me to [expletive] off in that message. So I did. And we haven't spoken since."

