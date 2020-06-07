Exclusive: Millie Mackintosh introduces her and Hugo Taylor's gorgeous baby daughter and reveals her name The couple welcomed their first child in May

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Millie Mackintosh has introduced her and husband Hugo Taylor's baby daughter to the world - and revealed her name, Sienna Grace, for the first time. The besotted mum also shows off the beautiful gift Hugo presented her with – a diamond necklace spelling out Sienna. "Hugo remembered I really like this style of necklace and that I would love one of my child's name," explains Millie, telling HELLO! that they picked out the name "a few months before" the birth.

"She is so adorable, even down to the little noises she makes," Millie says of Sienna, who arrived on 1 May weighing 7lbs. "We've been on cloud nine; it's gone so quickly. We've been in our little love bubble at home, cherishing those newborn moments, whether that's her sleeping on me or just lapping up all the cuteness." Hugo adds: "Sienna has turned our world upside down. It's like first love all over again – that wondrous feeling of excitement, joy and endless possibility for the future. I can't wait to watch her grow."

Millie gave birth to baby Sienna in May

Millie also reveals that Sienna was born via Caesarean, which was planned after the couple found out at 28 weeks that she was in the breach position. Millie, 30, felt "really calm" at the prospect of the birth, she says: "We were supported by such incredible nurses, doctors and midwives throughout the whole process."

And she was delighted when Hugo was authorized to be present at the birth, amid Covid-19 protocols. "I felt really lucky to have him there holding my hand for that special moment. It was incredible," she says. "When I first saw her, I cried. I remember thinking: 'Oh my God, this is really real.' Even though you've been carrying a baby for nine months, you still can't quite believe it until you meet her. I definitely felt a surge of love in that moment."

Now Millie can't wait to start planning playdates with family and friends; not least Vogue Williams, whose baby girl is due this summer and whose husband Spencer Matthews co-starred with Millie and Hugo on the Bafta-winning Made in Chelsea. "It'll be so cute for them to play together," she says. "I'm delighted Vogue's having a girl – I know she really wanted a girl. For ages we were like: 'We've got to get pregnant at the same time,' and then we actually did."

The couple pose with Sienna for their first Instagram family photo

Millie and Hugo shared the arrival of their first child last month, exclusively telling HELLO! magazine: "We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds. We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us. Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family."

The doting new parents also shared their pregnancy announcement exclusively in HELLO! in November, confirming that they were expecting a girl. "Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far," said Millie. "I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell."

After seeing an exciting first glimpse of their daughter during a scan, Millie added: "She's got long legs - Hugo thinks she's going to be really tall like him. I'm so excited it's a girl. I would've been delighted with either, but when I found out we were having a girl, I suddenly realised this is what I really wanted."

The couple married in June 2018

The couple married in June 2018, in a romantic ceremony at Whithurst Park in West Sussex, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!. The ceremony included thoughtful touches to create a wedding day that fully reflected them and their relationship. As guests entered a stunning marquee for the sit-down meal they were greeted by long wooden tables that were named after the nightclubs the couple frequented, with the bride and groom taking their seats at the Boujis table – a sweet nod to where they first met 12 years ago. And the marquee itself was styled to perfection, with pink and red peonies, gold-accented glassware, napkin rings and plates adorning the tables.

Hugo and Millie were first friends before dating in 2011 while appearing on Made in Chelsea. But they split up before reconciling in 2016. "I knew she was The One within about five minutes of us getting back together," Hugo explained, while Millie added: "But if we'd stayed together when we were younger, we wouldn't be together now. We had to go away, do our separate things and grow as people. We needed that time apart."

