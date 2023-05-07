Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer returns to social media after coronation

King Charles' coronation on Saturday was a spectacular occasion, although the slimmed-down guestlist meant that many former members of his inner circle were not invited.

Sarah, Duchess of York did not attend, and nor did Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer – who had previously commented on the fact that he wouldn't be receiving an invitation. On Sunday, the Earl returned to social media for the first time since the event.

However, he chose not to refer to the coronation, instead providing an update for his followers about his family estate, Althorp House.

Sharing a video of a peacock confidently striding over some grass, the father-of-seven captioned the clip: "Jim the Peacock - Tim the Peacock's younger rival - moving quickly across the lawn at @AlthorpHouse, before his nemesis can intercept him."

Charles shared the snippet on social media

Charles' fans enthused about his post, with one writing: "Beautiful bird, thank you for posting these videos, I enjoy seeing your estate. The difference shades of green fascinate me. I'm from South Australia and we don't have such variety."

Another agreed, commenting: "What stunning birds, you are so blessed to see these beautiful peacocks and their exquisite colours every day." Charles is the manager of the Spencer family estate, having taken on the role when he became Earl following his father John's death in 1992.

The grounds are home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, with the author and historian often sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of the wildlife that surrounds the property.

He often posts images of Tim and his cohort, a couple of years ago sharing that the family had added some peahens to their menagerie, writing on social media: "Three lovely ladies, just arrived at @AlthorpHouse this evening - peahens.

"Tim the Peacock has yet to spot them, which is just as well while they settle in. They need to stay in their enclosure for 6 weeks, getting used to their new home #animalsofalthorp."

In the past, the Earl has also shared photos and video of lambs and deer, as well as a rare video inside the property, where he showed his new puppy stealing his slipper – how sweet!

Although he played no role in the coronation, he did share his thoughts on some past coronation "catastrophes" on a recent episode of his podcast Rabbit Hole Detectives, which he co-hosts alongside the Reverend Richard Coles and historian Dr Cat Jarman.

Speaking about Queen Victoria's coronation, he said: "She was stuck in a traffic jam for 45 minutes, the service went on for five hours and she needed to retreat to a chapel but everyone forgot that the chapel was being used for wine and sandwiches… The whole thing was an absolute disaster… All in all, a complete catastrophe". However, he noted: "People loved it, it was a four-day party."

The broadcaster also shared that William the Conqueror's supporters cheered so loudly that this support was mistaken for an assassination attempt and the Normans "set fire to London" so Westminster Abbey had to be evacuated.

Thankfully, things went a lot more smoothly for King Charles!

