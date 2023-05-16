Strictly's Janette Manrara shimmers in plunging sequin gown ahead of due date

The It Takes Two presenter is expecting her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly star Janette Manrara turned heads on Monday evening at the UK premiere of The Little Mermaid.

As the celebrities glided out onto the red carpet, Janette commanded attention in the most gorgeous bump-skimming gown we've seen to date.

For the glitzy occasion, the Miami-born professional dancer slipped into a mesmerising mermaid-esque gown complete with a pastel floral design and sequins galore.

Allowing her dress to take centre stage, the former Strictly dancer, 39, accessorised with a simple silver clutch, shimmering gold earrings and a pair of trusty nude heels.

© Getty Janette looked stunning in sequins

She wore her glossy chocolate locks in her sleek, trademark style and opted for a cohesive makeup look featuring shades of bronze, gold and mocha. Janette – who is pregnant with her first child – was joined on the red carpet by her husband Aljaz Skorjanec, 33.

The loved-up couple looked absolutely smitten as they beamed for the camera. In one particularly touching moment, Aljaz sweetly cradled Janette's blossoming baby bump. Couple goals!

© Getty The couple are due to welcome their first child

For the glitzy occasion, Aljaz made a statement in a dapper, powder blue tailored suit. He wore a tan leather belt and finished off his look with a pair of matching tan leather brogues.

The duo's stunning red-carpet appearance comes after the couple travelled to Slovenia for their 'babymoon.' After reuniting with Aljaz's mother, Janette and Aljaz enjoyed a tranquil break surrounded by nature.

© Getty The duo looked totally smitten

Over on Instagram, Janette shared a slew of photos from their romantic getaway. In her caption, she sweetly penned: "Some very beautiful views and stays on our #Babymoon. Tag the photos to see the name of the locations. Cannot wait to come back and see the family and these beautiful places as a family of three."

Janette and Aljaz announced their baby news in an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in February. The couple explained how they had been preparing to go through IVF treatment when they found out the happy news.

Detailing his reaction, Aljaz said: "I was beside myself… I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long."

© Getty Janette and Aljaz wed in 2017

He added: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

And in a recent BBC interview, Janette told Alex Jones: "I feel good. We are very very lucky, very blessed to have a great pregnancy. The baby is doing really well, so yes we are happy, so so happy.

© Instagram The presenter announced her pregnancy in February

"I have to give Aljaz massive, massive kudos because he has been the most incredible husband and partner through this whole pregnancy, he's brilliant, he's going to be a super dad! He can't wait!"

