Pregnant Janette Manrara stuns in statement bow dress alongside husband Aljaz

The It Takes Two presenter is expecting her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly star Janette Manrara looked picture-perfect on Saturday as she stepped out for a glitzy evening with her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec.

The presenter – who is pregnant with her first child – stole the limelight in a bump-skimming sherbet pink strapless dress featuring a giant bow attached to the front. Embracing the Barbie-core trend, Janette completed her get-up with a pair of pointed pink heels and a sparkling, silver clutch.

Discover Janette's blossoming baby bump in the video below...

WATCH: Janette Manrara shows off growing baby bump ahead of special night out with Aljaz Skorjanec

She styled her freshly trimmed tresses into a sleek hairdo and completed her glitzy appearance with a touch of glamorous makeup. In a slew of pictures shared to Instagram, Janette was also photographed posing alongside her husband, Aljaz.

In a major fashion first, Aljaz eschewed his typically dapper suits for a traditional Scottish kilt crafted from blue and green tartan. The couple looked seriously loved-up as they posed for a romantic photograph in Inverness ahead of their all-important judging duties.

© Instagram Janette looked pretty in pink

In her caption, Janette penned: "Hello Inverness! Ready to judge tonight for the #StrictlyInverness Competition! All in aid of @highlandhospice and @inverness.ice.centre [sunflower emoji] Aljaz wearing a kilt for the first time w/ @slatermenswear and looking really good! I love it!"

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec packs on PDA with wife Janette in new 'baby moon’ update

LOOK: Janette Manrara's fans react as she stuns in bump-skimming tropical swimsuit

Fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Beautiful couple exciting times ahead for you both," while a second chimed in: "Pregnancy definitely suits you, Janette. Looking beautiful as always."

© Instagram The loved-up couple travelled to Scotland

A third remarked: "You both look gorgeous! What a beautiful dress too," and a fourth added: "Gosh I love a man in a kilt, but you steal the show @jmanrara."

It's been an exciting time for the couple who are due to welcome their bundle of joy later this year. In a recent interview with BBC's Alex Jones, Janette gushed: "I feel good. We are very, very lucky, very blessed to have a great pregnancy, the baby is doing really well, so yes we are happy, so, so happy."

© Getty Janette and Aljaz tied the knot in 2017

She went on to say: "I have to give Aljaz massive massive kudos because he has been the most incredible husband and partner through this whole pregnancy. He's brilliant. He's going to be a super dad! He can't wait!"

The parents-to-be, who recently relocated to Cheshire, announced their baby news back in February. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Aljaz sweetly recalled the rollercoaster of emotions he experienced upon discovering news of his wife's pregnancy.

© Getty The presenter is due to welcome her first child

He said: "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

See below for some of Janette's best bump photos...

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz's baby is due in September

© Instagram Janette cradling her bump

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.