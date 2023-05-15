Janette Manrara shares intimate bump photo as she details 'tearful' goodbye in sweet tribute

The Strictly Come Dancing star and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec will welcome their first child this summer

Janette Manrara is just a few months away from welcoming her first baby with husband Aljaz Skorjanec and while she is yet to celebrate her first Mother's Day, she made sure she showered her own mother with love as the day was marked in America.

The Miami-born dancer shared an intimate photo of herself alongside her mother, who could be seen proudly cradling her growing bump during a recent trip to the US.

"It's Mother's Day in the US today. Not a fancy photo, but it means so much to me. Cuddles in bed for me and the bump, in our favourite place on Earth (@waltdisneyworld / @disneyparksuk) on the last day I saw my mother before the baby arrives. It was a tough goodbye. There were many tears," she wrote.

The Strictly Come Dancing star continued: "I love my mother more than words will ever describe, and now that I'm about to enter this adventure of motherhood for myself, I can only hope to be the same w/ my own child.

© Instagram The dancer alongside her mother Maritza

"Happy Mother's Day @stepby2designs…. I love you more than words.

And to all the moms in my family and in the US on this very special day, have an amazing day celebrating the incredible women you are. #MothersDay #Family."

Janette and her mother Maritza Manrara have a great relationship, which was clear to see last year when they posed together for an exclusive shoot with HELLO!

© Getty The presenter has proudly been documenting her pregnancy on social media

Whilst chatting to HELLO!, Janette spoke fondly of both her parents, and revealed how supportive they've always been about her dancing career.

Janette was a relative latecomer to the dancing world. After attending Florida International University, the star worked in a bank for seven years whilst continuing her dance training.

Janette often shares photos of her siblings and parents on social media

"My mum and my dad were both big dreamers because they didn't have massive opportunities," she said at the time. "They came from Cuba and migrated over to Miami. They had big dreams, but unfortunately, they were never able to achieve them.

"All my mum and my dad ever told me was to, 'Go for it, whatever it is, and no matter how big, how scary, if that's what you want to do, chase it, work hard for it and taste it.' That's always been my kind of motto in life."

© Instagram The star reunited with her family in April

Despite this being a special time in Janette's life, she recently had to face heartbreaking news as her grandfather passed away.

The TV presenter revealed the news on Instagram alongside a moving clip of him. She wrote alongside it: "I've been quiet this weekend because early Saturday morning I found out the sad news of the passing of my grandfather, Miguel Angel Manrara.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz recently returned from their babymoon in Slovenia

"He was a man full of life, hardworking, and always telling jokes and stories. When my parents were at work, he would always take me to singing, acting, dancing, whatever I needed. "It's because of me she made it!', he joked and shouted loudly w/ so much joy and pride in his heart whenever he watched me dance."

The 39-year-old went on to explain they were "extremely close" and that it was "very difficult" being away from her family at such a sad time.

© Instagram Janette's niece feeling the baby's kicks back in April

"I hope that I forever make you proud grandpa. I love you with all my heart…. Until we meet again," she ended her special tribute.

