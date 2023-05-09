Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz enjoy some alone time following heartbreaking family loss

Janette Manrara enjoyed a lunch date with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec on Monday. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, headed to San Carlo for a bite to eat.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Aljaz shared a video showing his wife browsing the menu in her seat across the table. He penned in the caption: "It's a date," before tagging Janette and the restaurant.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz enjoyed a lunch date together

The pair's restaurant outing will serve as a welcome distraction for Janette, who recently announced the sad passing of her grandfather.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional shared the news with her followers on Instagram, posting a touching video of herself in conversation with her late grandpa Miguel Angel.

Recalling some of her favourite memories with her grandad, the 39-year-old dancer revealed how proud he was when watching her dance, and their close relationship is clear to see in the video below.

Janette wrote: "I've been quiet this weekend because early Saturday morning I found out the sad news of the passing of my grandfather, Miguel Angel Manrara. He was a man full of life, hardworking, and always telling jokes and stories.

"When my parents were at work, he would always take me to singing, acting, dancing, whatever I needed. 'It's because of me she made it!', he joked and shouted loudly w/ so much joy and pride in his heart whenever he watched me dance.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanek are expecting their first child together

"He always called me his 'caballa', which means female horse. He saw my perseverance and strength to always keep pushing for my dreams. When times were tough, he always reminded me that I was 'una caballa' to keep pushing forward. It’s because of his sacrifice, and that of my grandmother and parents, that I was able to fly and make dreams comes true. We were extremely close."

Revealing how hard it is being away from her family in Spain, Janette concluded: "It's very difficult being away from my family during this time, but I will cherish forever our car journeys, the days at the beach after school, all the jokes and stories, and the love and wisdom he always shared w/ me. I hope that I forever make you proud grandpa. I love you with all my heart…. Until we meet again."

© Instagram Janette revealed her baby bump for the first time as she announced the news exclusively to HELLO! in February

Janette and Aljaz are expecting the arrival of their first child together this summer. Revealing the exciting announcement in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in February, the couple revealed they had been preparing to go through IVF when they found out the happy news.

Detailing his reaction, Aljaz said: "I was beside myself… I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long."

He added: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

© Instagram The presenter is due to welcome her first child in the summer

Janette often shares photos of her growing bump on Instagram

Janette was preparing to go through IVF before she fell pregnant

© Instagram The dancer showed off her bump in a gorgeous swimsuit in April

