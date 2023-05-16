Victoria Beckham looks bewitching in slinky ruffled gown to share major news

The fashion designer enchanted fans in an aubergine-hued dress to mark a major milestone in her career

Life's a dream for Victoria Beckham right now, who picked up the Industry Icon of the Year award at the Sunday Times Style Beauty Awards on Monday night.

The fashion mogul, who was awarded the title for her eponymous beauty brand, was hailed with praise from loved ones following her major life moment - including her doting husband David Beckham, who was quick to declare his love in the comments of her Instagram post.

Naturally, Victoria looked phenomenal at the glitzy event. Donning an aubergine-hued gown from her own designer collection, the former Spice Girls star stunned in her slinky ruched dress.

Victoria's ensemble comprised of her fitted bodycon dress with fluttery sleeves, black heels boots and an immaculate nude manicure. The 49-year-old star wore her princess-like mane brushed over one shoulder, styling her tresses in voluminous curls.

"Myself and my brilliant team at @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty are so honoured to receive the @Theststyle Industry Icon of the Year award at the Beauty Awards! Thank you so much @SarahJossel and @StyleLaura! New dress dropping soon! Kisses xx VB," the mother-of-four posted on Instagram.

"More than well deserved," penned a fan, as another agreed: "Congratulations to you, Victoria and team VB Beauty."

"PS purple really suits you. You look incredible," added a third fan, and we have to agree.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham loves a purple moment

Victoria was wearing her £890 'Gathered Waist Midi Dress' in a bespoke purple hue. The violet colourway of VB's signature style doesn't appear to be available in her latest collection yet, but the blush, black and ivory versions are available to purchase online.

© Getty Kendall Jenner wore the same dress in lime earlier this year when she visited Dubai

The website reads: "Designed in a lightweight, fluid fabric, this elegant midi dress has a gathered front, tulip sleeve detail and slight V-neck at the back. Softly shaped around the waist and with a gently flared skirt, it has a relaxed but refined VB silhouette."

It's not the first time this week Victoria has reigned supreme in the style stakes. Over the weekend, the star celebrated the sun as she reclined on a plush cream sun lounger beneath a kitsch scalloped parasol in a powder pink hue.

© Instagram Victoria meant business and she rocked a sleek blazer dress and statement sunglasses

Ms Beckham was surrounded by lemon-coloured cushions as she declared: "The sun is shining people!! My favourite #VBEyewear sunglasses are back in action!"

© Instagram Victoria Beckham wore oversized sunglasses from her new collection

Hailing her designer eyewear brand from her own fashion label, Victoria donned an ultra-luxe ensemble consisting of a structured, oversized blazer and feminine fishnet tights.

