Victoria Beckham rocks fishnet tights and thigh-skimming dress in poolside snap

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Sunday, lighting up her followers' feeds with a sun-soaked set of photos that have us dreaming of sunnier climes.

The wife of David Beckham celebrated the sun in her post, reclining on a plush cream sun lounger beneath a kitsch scalloped parasol in a powder pink hue. VB was surrounded by lemon-coloured cushions as she declared: "The sun is shining people!! My favourite #VBEyewear sunglasses are back in action!"

Hailing her designer eyewear brand from her eponymous fashion label, Victoria donned an ultra-luxe ensemble consisting of a structured, oversized blazer and feminine fishnet tights.

In addition to her plunging blazer dress and thigh-skimming mini skirt, the mother-of-four sported an immaculate French manicure. Victoria teased her brunette tresses into a super sleek plait, making a case for beachy braids this summer.

The former Spice Girl completed her monochrome getup with a pair of her 'Rectangular Shield Sunglasses,' which framed her petite features with oversized boxy lenses. Victoria's statement sunnies cost £300.

Reacting to her jaw-dropping fashion moment, Ms Beckham's fans rushed to comment on her IG post. "You are my biggest style inspiration in life," applauded one fan, as another agreed: "You always look stunning Victoria."

"You look gorgeous, Posh does sunglasses best," penned a third fan.

Victoria's suave blazer dress moment isn't the first time we've seen the fashion mogul sporting the stunning garment. Earlier this week, the star appeared in a playful video filmed in the same ultra-luxe setting. "Oh hi!" she tells the camera. "I didn't see you there. You wanna see how Victoria Beckham gets ready for a night out?" Take a look at the clip below…

WATCH: Victoria Beckham models stunning mini blazer dress

It's been a special week for the fashion designer since she was given a royal nod of approval when Queen Letizia of Spain chose one of her dresses for King Charles' pre-coronation reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday evening.

The Spanish monarch wore the ruched lime green midi dress that Gigi Hadid modelled in the label's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, and Kendall Jenner also sported it in January, with the same latex gloves and boots worn on the catwalk. There's no occasion too special to wear Victoria Beckham…

