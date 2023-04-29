Kelly Ripa, Ariana Maddix and Julia Fox make bold entrance at White House Correspondents Dinner

The White House Correspondents' Dinner has become a hot ticket item among celebrities

Kelly Ripa, Bravo star Ariana Maddix and Julia Fox were among the celebrities who attended the 2023 White House Correspondents Dinner - and Julia in particular gave fans something to talk about with her daring look.

The model wore a gothic evening gown that featured a corset paired with sheer gloves. But it was her makeup that drew attention as she wore white powder and a dark red lipstick, paired with a black eye liner across her forehead, imitating the Black Swan look from the Natale Portman film.

In contrast to Julia's bold look, TV anchor Kelly kept it elegant in a black gown with cape sleeves. She was joined by husband Mark Consuelos who rocked a classic black tuxedo.

Angelica Ross also kept it traditional with a black and white gown with intricate butterfly embroidery, while Jerry O'Connell's wife Rebecca Romjin wore an ivory gown with sheer overlay and feather detailing on the shoulders.

This Is Us actor Justin Hartley wore a white tuxedo for the evening, while wife Sofia Pernas wore a slinky off-white gown with a one-shouldered strap and cutouts.

NBC anchor Kristen Welker, meanwhile, went bold with a bright pink gown with faux cape sleeves, and recent Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan and his wife Echo both wore suits, with Echo styling a stunning tartan print fit.

One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush looked romantic in a stark white gown with a ruffle hem.

The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) holds the annual dinner to raise money for WHCA scholarships and honor the professional recipients of the WHCA's journalism awards.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are both scheduled to appear, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Douglass Emhoff.

However it has become a hot ticket item among celebrities, and The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. will host the gathering, cracking jokes with audience members after the traditional speech from the president; President Trump did not speak at any of the dinners held during his presidency.