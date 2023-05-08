Cat Deeley dazzles in cut-out dress as she addresses Patrick Kielty career speculation

The So You Think You Can Dance host addressed rumours her husband Patrick Kielty is set to take over The Late Late Show in Ireland

Cat Deeley and her husband Patrick Kielty were the talk of the town when they got suited and booted for the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards on Sunday amid speculation comedian Patrick could be set for a big move to Ireland.

Arriving at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre in style, Cat – who lives in LA with her Northern Irish husband – looked absolutely breathtaking in a slinky white dress with a daring keyhole cut-out on the bodice. The elegant number boasted a daring, low back with cut-out panels on the side. Rocking a bouncy blow dry and kohl-lined eyes, the So You Think You Can Dance host has never looked better – just take a look in the video below…

WATCH: Cat Deeley jokes with husband Patrick Kielty in backless dress

Cat, 46, completed her glamorous ensemble with towering silver heels and a coordinating rectangular clutch bag.

She captioned her video: "A night to remember with @patrickielty at the 2023 #IFTA Film & Drama Awards in Dublin!"

The pair's fans were loving the amusing video, enthusing: "What a gorgeous power duo!!!" and "You look absolutely incredible".

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty put on a glamorous display at the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards

Others were more interested in the rumours doing the rounds that Patrick is set to host The Late Late Show in Ireland (not to be confused with the James Corden-fronted version in the US).

"Stunning and let’s hope Patrick is on late late show soon," another fan joked, adding a 'fingers crossed' emoji.

Is Patrick Kielty taking over The Late Late Show?

Cat and Patrick's date night has furthered fuelled speculation the comedian could be set to host the long-running RTE chat show.

© Getty Patrick is the bookies' favourite to take over on popular Irish programme The Late Late Show

Patrick has become the bookies' favourite to take over from outgoing host Ryan Tubridy on the popular Irish programme.

Speaking to Goss.ie on the red carpet, Patrick was quizzed about the possibility of taking over the role. He said: "The only thing I would say about the Late Late Show is a couple of things

"One is that it is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet. Whoever gets that gig is going to be really, really lucky.

© Getty Cat looked seriously stunning in a white dress with a keyhole cut-out

"The one thing people have to remember though, is, how big shoes they are to fill.

"You know, I've done a chat show before, I've done a live show before, it's hard. Whenever you've been on the Late Late Show as a guest and sat close to Ryan, you see how he does his stuff."

Cat chimed in on the rumours, joking that a move from the US wouldn’t be off the cards. "Let's see if we can get it first, we can talk about that then,” she said.

© Getty Patrick and Cat addressed speculation about the Northern Irish comedian's potential career move

The Irish chat show is the world's second longest-running late-night talk show.

Patrick and Cat currently reside in Los Angeles with their two boys, Milo, six, and James, four, so a career move would mean a major relocation for the family.

The couple first met when they presented Fame Academy together in 2002, becoming friends and later marrying in Rome in 2012.

