Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reach settlement for legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley's million-dollar estate – details

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress replaced her grandmother as sole trustee in 2016

Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough, after months of being embroiled in a legal battle over the late Lisa Marie Presley's estate, have finally come to an agreement over her will.

The two Presley women had been at odds over Lisa Marie's estate since her funeral at Graceland on January 22nd, a day after which Priscilla contested an amendment the star made to her will in 2016 which made Riley, as opposed to her grandmother and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel, the sole trustee of The Promenade Trust.

Priscilla and Barry had been co-trustees since 2010, but in 2016, they were removed in favor of Riley and her late brother Benjamin Keough – who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020 – a decision Priscilla has previously stated she was not aware of.

WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley's last on-screen interview with daughter Riley Keough

MORE: Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough's legal battle isn't the only Presley feud – a look back

Now, during a court hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Prisiclla's attorney Ronson J. Shamoun told Judge Lynn Scaduto: "The parties would like to report that they've reached a settlement."

Details of the settlement were not disclosed, and the attorneys for both of the parties said they plan to file a motion to seal the settlement agreement. Per CNN: "The judge asked for the settlement and the motion to seal to be filed by June 12 and set another hearing in the case for August 4."

MORE: Priscilla Presley's staggering net worth compared to granddaughter Riley Keough's amid million-dollar legal battle

Outside of the courthouse, CNN reports Priscilla's attorney said: "Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future," and Justin Gold, Riley's attorney, told the outlet "she is very content."

© Getty The three Presley women appeared to be tight-knit while attending events for the late singer's biopic featuring Austin Butler

Being that Lisa Marie was the only daughter of the late King of Rock, Graceland – the home that he bought in 1957 for $100,000 at age 22, and that today generates millions of dollars per year in revenue – is included in her estate.

MORE: Priscilla Presley gives rare update on million-dollar-legal battle with Riley Keough and where their relationship stands

MORE: Riley Keough looks just like late mom Lisa Marie Presley in sheer retro look for outing amid legal battle with Priscilla Presley

Also at stake was a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises, which since 2016 was meant to go to Riley. This also contributes to the millions of dollars the Presley estate generates each year.

© Getty Lisa Marie passed away on January 12, and is also survived by her twin daughters Harper and Finley

Since 2013, Authentic, formerly Authentic Brands Group, has owned the rights to Elvis, and though Lisa Marie remained owner of Graceland until her death, the deal called for new management of the property at the time.

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.