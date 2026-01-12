Priscilla Presley marks 3rd anniversary of daughter Lisa Marie's death with moving tribute

Priscilla Presley shared a touching tribute to her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on the third anniversary of the singer's untimely death. The 80-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her daughter when Lisa Marie was young, alongside the tribute set to the tune of Bread's haunting track "Everything I Own".

"It has been three years since I last heard your voice, and not a day goes by that I don't miss you," she began.

© Instagram Priscilla shared a moving tribute to Lisa Marie on Monday

"The depth of what we shared is something only a mother and daughter could ever truly understand. Our lives were complicated in ways few could grasp, shaped by love, pain and the weight of a name the world claimed as its own."

She continued: "Through everything, our bond was ours alone – imperfect, deep and unbreakable. I miss you more than words can say, my little Lisa Marie."

Learn more about Lisa Marie's life below...

WATCH: The life of Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla signed off with: "Love always, Mom." While comments on the post were turned off, Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, Riley Keough, liked the post in a show of support for her grandmother.

Lisa Marie passed away on January 12, 2023, due to a small bowel obstruction that developed years after undergoing bariatric surgery.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla shared in a statement.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known." The 54-year-old was laid to rest at Graceland, her father Elvis Presley's legendary Memphis home, beside her late son, Benjamin Keough, who passed away in July 2020.

© Getty Lisa Marie passed away from a bowel obstruction

In honor of Lisa Marie's birthday, Graceland will take guests on a special tour through the mansion from January 30 to February 1, highlighting the star's childhood moments there. Lisa Marie was a mom of four: she welcomed Riley and Ben with her first husband, Danny Keough, in May 1989 and October 1992, respectively.

She then welcomed twins Harper and Finley in October 2008 with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood. Riley, a Golden Globe-nominee, previously shared that she believed her mother died of a broken heart following Ben's untimely death in 2020.

© Getty Lisa Marie was Priscilla's only child with Elvis

"My mom tried her best to find strength for me and my younger sisters after Ben died, but we knew how much pain she was in," she told People. "My mom physically died from the after-effects of her surgery, but we all knew she died of a broken heart."

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress paid tribute to her mother at the memorial that took place shortly after her death, in a speech read aloud by Riley's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen. "I'm eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I'm certain I chose the best mother for me in this world," she wrote.

© Getty Images Lisa Marie is survived by her three daughters

"I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I've ever known. Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life…Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart."

"I hope you finally know how loved you were here. Thank you for trying so hard for us," she concluded. "If I didn't tell you every day, thank you."