Why are Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley fighting over Lisa Marie's will? All we know about million-dollar legal battle The former wife of Elvis Presley contested a decision to make the Daisy Jones star sole trustee

Since Lisa Marie Presley's sudden and tragic passing on January 12, her family members she left behind, including her eldest daughter Riley Keough and her mother, Priscilla Presley, have not only been mourning her, but they've also been embroiled in legal drama over the late singer's estate.

The two women have been in a tense battle over Lisa Marie's will, especially over an amendment the star made to it in 2016 which made Riley, as opposed to Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel, the sole trustee.

Priscilla and Barry had been co-trustees since 2010, but in 2016, they were removed in favor of Riley and her late brother Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley's last on-screen interview with daughter Riley

Loading the player...

MORE: Priscilla Presley says Elvis Presley would say 'you are me' of Austin Butler's portrayal of him

Being that Lisa Marie is the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley, Graceland – the home the King of Rock bought in 1957 for $100,000 at age 22, and that today generates millions of dollars per year in revenue – is at stake.

Also at risk, is a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises, which since 2016 was meant to go to Riley. This contributes to the millions of dollars the Presley estate generates each year.

MORE: Riley Keough recalls her relationship with stepfather Michael Jackson: 'I loved him'

Since 2013, Authentic Brands Group has owned the rights to Elvis, and though Lisa Marie remained owner of Graceland until her death, the deal called for new management of the property.

Lisa left behind her daughter Riley as well as her twins Finley and Harper

"While I will continue to own Graceland and the original artifacts, we are looking forward to working with our new partners to continue the growth and expansion we have been working towards," she said in a statement at the time.

DISCOVER: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's staggering joint net worth of $100M is now surprisingly divided

DISCOVER: Kelly Clarkson's net worth is worlds apart from her ex-husband's

However, just days after Lisa Marie's funeral service - which took place at the famed Tennessee mansion on January 22 - Priscilla, who claims she wasn't aware of the 2016 amendment removing her from the will, filed a petition in Los Angeles challenging the authenticity and validity of the decision.

The three Presley women appeared to be tight-knit while attending events for the late singer's biopic featuring Austin Butler

Still, she told People in early February: "I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love," adding: "For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life."

And despite speculation of ill-will between her and Riley, she maintained she plans to move forward with "integrity and love," and she said: "Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.