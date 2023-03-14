Is Priscilla Presley banned from Graceland? All we know amid multi-million-dollar legal battle The ex-wife of the late King of Rock has been at odds with her granddaughter, Daisy Jones & the Six actress Riley Keough

The battle continues between Priscilla Presley and granddaugther Riley Keough over the estate and will of Lisa Marie Presley, who died on January 12th after suffering from cardiac arrest.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress and her grandmother have been at odds since Lisa's passing, especially over an amendment Lisa Marie made to her will in 2016 which made Riley, as opposed to Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel, the sole trustee.

The estate she left behind includes Graceland, the Mempis, Tenn. home Elvis Presley bought in 1957 for $100,000 at age 22, and which today generates millions of dollars a year in revenue.

WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley's last on-screen interview with daughter Riley Keough

Loading the player...

MORE: Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen's relationship timeline as they confirm the arrival of their baby girl

The iconic property is the latest source of contention in the ongoing dispute, after rumors swirled that Priscilla had been locked out from the home, which she moved into in 1963 at age 18. She married Elvis four years later, after meeting when she was 14 and he was 24.

However, those who manage Graceland – Authentic Brands Group has owned the rights to Elvis since 2013, and handle the revenue generated from his brand – maintained no such ban on Priscilla exists.

MORE: Riley Keough inundated with prayers and support following family death

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, reps for Graceland said: "These reports are entirely untrue." They added: "No locks at Graceland have been changed since Lisa Marie’s passing."

Riley and Priscilla were last photographed together during the press roll-out for Elvis

However, Lisa Marie's reps had previously confirmed to the outlet however that because of the 2016 amendment to her will, Graceland would go to Riley as well as Lisa's twins Harper and Finley , who she shared with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

MORE: Sir Tom Jones reveals truth about 'romance' with Priscilla Presley following wife's death

MORE: Priscilla Presley breaks silence following grandson Ben Keough's death

The battle over the will began just days after Lisa Marie's funeral service, when Priscilla – who claims she wasn't aware of the 2016 amendment – filed a petition in Los Angeles challenging the authenticity and validity of the decision.

Graceland was officially opened to the public as a memorial museum in 1982

Still, she told People: "I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love," adding: "For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life."

And despite speculation of ill-will between her and Riley, she maintained she plans to move forward with "integrity and love," and: "Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.