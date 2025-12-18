New lawsuit alleges John Travolta fathered Elvis's great-grandson with Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley has firmly shut down a wild new claim that her granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, donated her eggs to help John Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, welcome a child in 2010.

The claim was brought up in an amended breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, who are former business associates of Priscilla Presley.

© Getty Images Priscilla has denied the wild allegations laid out in the lawsuit

They originally alleged in the suit that Priscilla, who was married to Elvis Presley for six years and welcomed her daughter Lisa Marie with him, had "undermined their business ventures" and allegedly sought to exploit Lisa Marie's death to gain control of her inheritance.

Lisa Marie passed away in January 2023 following complications from surgery, leaving behind the deed to Graceland, Elvis' iconic Memphis mansion that became a museum and landmark after his death.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Brigitte and Kevin claimed that Lisa Marie's former husband, Michael Lockwood, told them that John and Kelly had used his late wife's eggs to get pregnant, although the filing did not state that the eggs produced a child for the pair.

Brigitte and Kevin then alleged that Michael told them the Travolta family asked Riley to donate her eggs to them in 2010 after the loss of their 16-year-old son, Jett, in 2009. The claim added that John and Kelly were able to welcome a son, Ben, in 2010 thanks to Riley's eggs, with Brigitte and Kevin alleging that she was "given an old Jaguar and paid between $10,000 – $20,000 for the deal".

© Jamie McCarthy The suit claimed that Riley donated her eggs to John Travolta and Kelly Preston

Michael, who welcomed twin girls Harper and Finley in 2008 with Lisa Marie, has denied these allegations in a statement to the Daily Mail. "That just sounds crazy. I have not heard anything about it," he said.

The court has reportedly been presented with no evidence to back up the wild allegations made by Brigitte and Kevin, and Priscilla's lawyers, Marty Singer and Wayne Harman, issued a statement to TMZ in response.

© Instagram Kelly and John welcomed their son Ben in 2010

"After losing motion after motion in this case, and unsuccessfully seeking to have Presley's counsel of record, Marty Singer, disqualified from representing her in this matter, Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family," the statement read.

"In a completely improper effort to exert undue pressure on Presley to retract her legitimate, truthful claims, Kruse and her co-conspirators have also sued Presley's son, cousin, and assistant."

© Getty Images The suit was brought against Priscilla by Brigitte Kruse and her associate Kevin Fialko

They continued: "These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case. The conduct of Kruse, Fialko, and their new lawyers (they are on their fourth set of attorneys) is shameful, and it absolutely will be addressed in court."

Riley is Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, whom she welcomed with her first husband, Danny Keough, in May 1989. They also welcomed their son, Ben, in October 1992, yet he sadly passed away in July 2020, aged 27.

© Getty Images Jett passed away in 2009

The 36-year-old Daisy Jones and the Six star became a mother for the first time in 2022, when she gave birth to her daughter, Tupelo, with her husband, Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen. They welcomed a second child via surrogate in 2025, although the baby's name has not yet been revealed by the private couple.

Meanwhile, John and Kelly became parents in April 1992 when their son Jett was born. They then had their daughter, Ella Bleu, in April 2000, and their youngest, Ben, was born in November 2010, a year after Jett passed away following a seizure. Kelly sadly died in July 2020 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.