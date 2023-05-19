Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria make first red carpet appearance since charges from fatal shooting were dropped

Alec Baldwin, 65, and his yoga instructor wife Hilaria Baldwin, 39, brought their glamour A-game to the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Thursday.

The couple, radiating charm, were pictured sharing a sweet kiss, with Hilaria looking the epitome of chic in a tiered feather-fringed black gown.

The actor, who recently became a grandfather with his eldest daughter Ireland giving birth to her first child, cut a dashing figure in a black suit and bowtie.

This annual gala event by PEN America, which celebrates writers who champion and defend freedom of expression, marked the couple's first red-carpet outing since all charges were dropped against Alec related to the accidental shooting and death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust movie set.

MORE: Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland, 26, reveals alarming health condition

Alec, known for his roles in films such as Glengarry Glen Ross, sported his salt and pepper hair slicked back, adding to his suave look.

Hilaria complemented her elegant dress with a stylish bun, sparkling earrings, a gold bangle, and multiple rings.

MORE: Alec Baldwin no longer facing involuntary manslaughter charges after rust shooting

MORE: Alec Baldwin determined to 'fight' against 'terrible' criminal charges against him

Her delicate makeup, featuring a nude matte lipstick and a subtle blush, completed the look.

The couple took the opportunity to express their support for Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, currently serving an eight-year sentence for alleged national security offenses.

Pictured holding signs, Hilaria's read, "Free Narges and all Iranian political prisoners," while Alec's sign stated, "Narges stands for peace."

Sharing an Instagram image with Narges' husband, Taghi Rahmani, who accepted the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award on her behalf, Alec wrote, "Unbelievable courage on both of their parts."

MORE: Exclusive: Hilaria Baldwin reveals Alec's heartfelt gesture at Thanksgiving and joy of celebrating with a big family

MORE: Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family after tragic shooting on set

The Baldwins also enjoyed mingling with guests such as Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, who looked stunning in a strapless green dress, and actress Candice Bergen.

This year's honorees included Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels, recipient of the Audible Literary Service Award. Many SNL stars, including the night's host Colin Jost, came out in support.

WATCH: Alec Baldwin divides fans with controversial announcement

The event included a cocktail reception, dinner, and awards, followed by dessert and an afterparty, with proceeds going to support PEN America’s cultural programming and advocacy work.

Earlier in the week, Alec celebrated his last day of filming Rust, three weeks after all charges were dropped against him in the fatal shooting of Hutchins.

© Rex Filming of Rust wrapped up earlier this year

Sharing a snap with Rust co-star Patrick Scott McDermott, Alec wrote, "Last day on the set of RUST with this guy... My love to you, @patrickscottmcdermott."

Despite the controversy surrounding the fatal shooting on Rust's set, the case against Alec quickly unravelled.

Alec and Hilaria's wedding day

The FBI report concluded that Alec did pull the trigger of the gun that killed Hutchins, despite his denials, potentially leading to further criminal investigations.

Following the dismissal of the charges against him, Alec thanked his wife Hilaria on Instagram for her support through the controversy, a testament to their enduring bond in the face of adversity.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.