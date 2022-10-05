Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family after tragic shooting on set Filming is also set to continue

Alec Baldwin has reached a settlement with the family of Halyna Hutchins who was shot and killed on the set of the movie, Rust.

The settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit which was filed against the actor and others was undisclosed.

The lawsuit filed in Santa Fe alleged a number of industry standard violations after Halyna was shot and killed during the making of the film.

A statement released by Alec's attorney said that Halyna's widow, Matthew Hutchins, will now be an executive producer and receive a portion of the profits.

Matthew's official statement read: "We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed.

"The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin).

Halyna's husband will no be an excutive producer on the film

"All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work."

Alec's attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said: "Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

Alec accidentally shot and killed Halyna in October 2021

Film director Joel Souza, who was also injured in the shooting, is now expected to return to the project. He said: "Those of us who were lucky enough to have spent time with Halyna knew her to be exceedingly talented, kind, creative, and a source of incredible positive energy.

"I only wish the world had gotten to know her under different circumstances, as it surely would have through her amazing work. In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family.

He continued: "Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."

