Alec Baldwin becomes grandfather as daughter Ireland welcomes baby girl – see photo & her unique name

The model is the Rust actor's first and only daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger

Congratulations are in order for Ireland Baldwin and her boyfriend RAC! The couple have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

The birth of the little girl makes exes Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger official first-time grandparents. Kim, who was married to the actor from 1993 until 2002, doesn't have any other children, while Alec is a father to seven more "Baldwinitos" with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

Ireland, 27, announced the news of the arrival of her daughter on Instagram, revealing that she and her boyfriend, whose real name is André Allen Anjos, decided to stay somewhat on theme when it came to naming their first daughter.

Sharing a photo of herself cuddling with her newborn in a hospital bed with RAC next to her, she revealed that they named their daughter Holland.

More to come.