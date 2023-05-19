Debbie Gibson, 52, dances in tiny shorts - leaving fans very impressed

Debbie Gibson poured all her energy into her gruelling rehearsals ahead of her latest tour and her fans were really impressed. The American singer-songwriter has been putting all of her efforts into preparing her best moves to perform on stage and in the clip below you can see it has certainly paid off!

The energetic footage above revealed 52-year-old Debbie dancing in her tiny green hotpants and crop top - and wow! It looked like great fun when Debbie wiggled her hips and threw her arms in the air during the fast-paced dance.

© Getty Debbie shows off her glamorous transformation

Alongside the video, she had some words of encouragement for her fans. She wrote: “Antics from rehearsals. Wanna see more? Come see us on tour.”

Everyone was blown away by the video, which you can see above, and they shared their thoughts in the comments on her Instagram. “Bless you for being fit! health is everything!” One fan wrote. “I love watching this you’re all are so youthful.”

© Getty Debbie has shared her fitness and body secrets

“Daaaang, Debbie!! You really did find that electric youth!! Bringin' it!” Others added. “Wow, you still got it at 52 years old, you go girl. God bless you but at the same token age ain’t nothing but a number lol.”

Debbie has shared her fitness and body secrets in the past. Last year, the singer talked openly about her approach to food after navigating Lymes disease and debilitating gut issues. The songwriter revealed nutrition has played a big role in her life. "I promote Dr. Kelly Anne's bone broth because I have legitimately loved bone broth my whole life. I need to find ways of not bombarding my system," she told HELLO!

© Getty The fitness guru only pushes herself to the limit on stage with exercise

"Nutrition is so important to how you look and I don't mean weight," she said. "It's about being clear. I don't eat giant plates of food because my body can't handle it. I end up with fatigue or pain or other unpleasant symptoms."

© Getty Her loyal following were impressed with her dance moves

It’s incredibly important Debbie remains in shape for touring but her ideas around exercise have changed over the years. Now it’s only on stage that Debbie pushes her limits, otherwise she sticks to a set amount of regular exercise that fits into her schedule. "I used to over exercise," she confessed. "I would wake up and run the stadium steps in LA and then I'd go swimming and then something else.

© Getty She is going on tour again

"I was addicted to having the look where I looked drawn and had to have this big sweat on. But what I didn't realize then was that it was my adrenals screaming 'May-day'."

© Getty The star always keeps her fans updated from rehearsals

Debbie continued: "On stage, I'll push my limits. But I don't overdo exercise otherwise. I have a Peloton to use when I want to. But I do 10 or 15 mins of low impact work. Then I walk my dog, jog, or do things which feel like they flow and fit into my life."

© Getty Many fans complimented Debbie for staying fit

© Getty Debbie is best known for her singing

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.